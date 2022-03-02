Business Hours: 10 ways to rock back-to-work threads for your return to the office

Now that we are all venturing back to the office, our WFH wear of the past two years is calling for an update.
To make the transition as seamless as possible, curate a style based on a muted palate.
Choose from classic pieces such as a navy blazer to neutral trousers for stylishly smart office wear.
Ease into office wear in a classic combination of a white tee under a blazer as seen at Rachel Stevens for Oasis.
Bring the casual yet desk smart midi dress back to the office for an easy sartorial transition, €295, Ganni.
The LBD isn’t just for cocktails - make it your fallback piece for workdays that require a classic look, €44.90, Indiska at Zalando.
Fingerless gloves will keep your hands warm on the commute while still having access to your phone, €160, Paula Rowan.
Continue the comfort of WFH wear in wide-leg wool trousers, €99, COS.
An iconic tote will last the test of time, even if the job doesn’t, €550, Michael Kors at Arnotts.
Choose a contemporary take on the OG business blazer with a long-line cut and gathered sleeves, €39.99, H&M.
A chunky buckle chain detail elevates the flat loafer to office status, €16, Penneys.
Make the white shirt interesting again with a Victorian style collar and feminine details, €66, Oliver Bonas.
Introduce a classic edge to your office wear with a leather pencil skirt, €55, River Island.