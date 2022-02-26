Weekend Loves: Colourful shopping bags, cashmere for cool girls, and sweet treats

Showcase Ireland - bringing great Irish brands to the RDS

Showcase kicks off tomorrow at the RDS Dublin with a myriad of incredible Irish brands on display for trade visitors to explore. With both established and emerging Irish businesses at the show it is an invaluable opportunity for retail buyers from both home and abroad to discover new Irish products in-person for the first time since the pandemic began.

Some new items we have our eye on this year include Nunaia skincare, scarves by Lou Brennan, cool home accessories by Hannah-Clare de Gordon and hats by Sarahon.

Pictured above is an adorable baby in a hand-knitted merino wool romper by Snugí Babóg who also make stylish Aran jumpers for dogs. What’s not to love?

www.showcaseireland.com

Art collaboration for Special Olympics Ireland

Gala Retail has teamed up with artist, illustrator and muralist Claire Prouvost to create a range of limited edition shopping bags in support of Special Olympics Ireland.

The bags feature a colourful, fun illustration capturing the community spirit and joy that Special Olympics Ireland is all about.

The reusable bags will be available to purchase online from March 1 and profits will help support the athlete programmes and sporting events of Special Olympics clubs across Ireland.

€15. www.gala.ie

Youghal’s youth film festival returns

The First Cut! Youth Film Festival returns to its home of Youghal, Co. Cork for its 13th edition with a vibrant programme showcasing some of Ireland’s brightest young filmmakers.

Running from March 9 to 12, events take place both in-person and online with the support of Cork International Film Festival.

Happening at The Mall Arts Centre and the Regal Cinema, it promises to be packed with engaging events for young filmmakers, aged 12 to 24, including short film screenings, an animation programme, free workshops, panel discussions and masterclasses.

www.firstcutfilmfestival.com

Elevate your home with stylish accessories

If spring cleaning is on your mind and you’re looking for some nifty, yet pretty, ways to organise your home then independent interiors business Oriana B. is a great place to start.

Not only does owner Katharine Deas stock a lust-worthy selection of vintage furniture but she also carries terrific lights, mirrors and objet d’art that will satisfy any interiors addict.

Let her jars, wall hooks, umbrella stands and magazine racks help you to get your space in stylish order this Spring.

Gingko gold coat rack. €55. orianab.com

A sweet treat for history buffs at The Shelbourne Hotel

Perhaps a lesser known fact about Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel is that, in 1922, the Irish Constitution was drafted in room 112, now known as The Constitution Room.

With the Centenary this year, executive chef Garry Hughes has delved into the archives to create a new Classic Afternoon Tea inspired by favourites from the past century.

As well as savoury treats, the menu features temptations such as a rich coffee and dark chocolate éclair, a classic carrot cake with an orange jelly centre, and the iconic banoffee inspired by the original sweet trolley in the Lord Mayor’s Lounge.

Need we say more?

Classic Afternoon Tea €55 per person. Champagne Afternoon Tea from €73 per person. www.theshelbourne.com

Cashmere for cool girls

We love designer Zöe Jordan’s fresh take on knitwear. Her new ‘Eivissa’ edit is the ultimate in cool girl comfort with matching sets in a wool/ cashmere blend inspired by the winter light on the Balearic islands. Pictured here are the new jumper and trackpant styles available in sand and ash colourways. They can be purchased individually or together as a set and are available in sizes S/M and M/L (sizes 6 to 16 approx). They’re seen here styled over a multi-tie dye sweater style which is coming soon.

Jumper €280. Trackpant €160. www.zoe-jordan.com

Luxurious products for colour-treated hair

There’s something about Kérastase products that feels so luxurious and the new Kérastase Chroma range is no exception. This range of seven at-home products has been specially designed for colour-treated hair and includes a protective shampoo system, a repairing conditioner, a deep filling masque and a high shine weekly rinse treatment. The products are designed to rebuild, brighten and smooth colour-treated hair. And, with a scent that includes neroli, orange blossom, freesia and sandalwood, they smell divine too.