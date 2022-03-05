Weekend Loves: ARC fashion show and a Massive Attack gig

A fashionable night out for a great cause

Not only is the ARC Fashion Show in aid of a really great cause but we can safely say that it is one of the most uplifting nights out you’ll have this year. Returning to an enormous catwalk at the RDS, the show is produced by Eddie Shanahan and hosted by Mairead Ronan with all funds going to ARC Cancer Support.

Couture designers Helen Cody and Sorcha O’Raghallaigh will create special collections for the show, while the work of many of Ireland’s emerging designers including Caoimhe Murphy, Gabrielle Malone, Lia Cowan, FéRí and Urban Aran will also feature. Established fashion brands include Niamh O’Neill, Rebecca Marsden, Mona Swims and Caroline Mitchell, with accessories from many of the country’s leading designers and milliners.

Thursday, April 21, 2022, RDS Concert Hall, Dublin. Tickets €60.

arccancersupport.ie

Printed scarves by Clare O’Connor

Thinking ahead to Mother’s Day gifts — then why not consider a scarf by designer Clare O’Connor?

O’Connor’s scarves are designed in Ireland and are based on her vibrant, energetic paintings. Known for her bold use of colour, the scarves make a great gift as they come beautifully presented. The scarves are available in a variety of different styles and sizes — from skinny silk ‘twilly’ scarves which look great around the neck with a shirt or as a hair accessory to larger square styles in silk, bamboo or O’Connor’s new silk/wool blend which is light yet warm — perfect for those in-between days of Spring.

New bursary for Artist with Autism in Residence

Applicants have just less than a week left to apply for a new bursary recently announced by Cork Opera House and UCC’s Department of Theatre for their Theatre Artist in Residence Programme valued at €20,000.

Applications are open to any professional theatre artist who identifies as autistic/a person with autism and to artists working in, but not confined to, creating, writing, production and direction.

For further information email Eibhlin Gleeson, CEO Cork Opera House, at egleeson@corkoperahouse.ie.

Applications close this Friday, March 11.

Theatrical opportunities for young people at Macnas

Macnas

Another opportunity for the artistically inclined comes in the form of open auditions for Macnas Spectacle Youth Theatre’s new Performance and Theatre Programme. Young people aged 14 to 19 are invited to submit applications for the free workshops.

Auditions for the 20 available places will be held on April 19 at the Macnas workshop, Fisheries Field, Galway. No previous experience in theatre or acting is required — simply enthusiasm, commitment and imagination.

To request an application form email victoria@macnas.com or call 091 568 898. macnas.com

British icons Massive Attack return to Dublin

For those who’ve been missing live music gigs during the pandemic, Massive Attack will play a major show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin on Sunday, August 28. The Bristol trip-hop collective has released five studio albums to date selling more than 13 million copies worldwide.

Best known for their debut album Blue Lines and follow up Protection, with singles Teardrop and Unfinished Sympathy providing the sound of the 90s zeitgeist for many, fans will no doubt be seeking a nostalgic trip this summer.

Tickets from €59.50

ticketmaster.ie

Stylish sonic collaboration: Sonos x IKEA

Speaking of music — why not update the sound in your home with the brilliant collaboration between Sonos and IKEA?

The SYMFONISK table lamp speaker is a combination of a Sonos speaker and IKEA table lamp which can be connected via Wi-Fi to your phone, laptop or other Sonos products. The base comes in black and white colour options while the shade is available in either textile or glass options. A stylish and functional addition to any living space or home office and a great gift idea for a tricky teen.

Lamp base (€159) and shades (from €20) sold separately.

Available in IKEA stores and at ikea.com

Affordable new interiors from Søstrene Grene

With stores in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor, Søstrene Grene is a favourite for affordable, on-trend, household items such as crockery, picture frames, candles, birthday party supplies and napkins. It’s a great spot for the creative use of pocket money too — pick up jewellery making kits, small toys, puzzles and art supplies.

The new range also includes larger items than you might expect with wooden planters, fluffy footstools, lounge chairs, side tables and even this cool room divider forming part of the new collection.