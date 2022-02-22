Good skintentions - smart ways to boost your skin health

Our skin can reflect our health and habits but sometimes we can find that we invest lots of money and time into our skin without reaping the benefits we hoped for. Whilst this can be understandably frustrating, I urge you not to despair – there are many ways to make positive changes to your skin, with the key lying in knowing where you may be going wrong, and which changes to make.

Whilst quick fixes rarely solve a problem long term, smarter skincare can be achieved simply, and changes can be seen fast. Here are some ways to make a big difference to the health of your skin with minimal daily effort.

Extend your cleanse

Life can be hectic but investing a few extra minutes into your cleansing time will reap rewards when it comes to your skin. Whatever your skin goal or needs, a thorough cleanse is essential to ensure you remove any dirt, debris, pollution and makeup from your skin. This will prevent congestion and allow your active ingredients to work more efficiently. A truly thorough cleanse features two steps, which is why I recommend a double cleanse, twice a day for optimal results.

The pre-cleanse stage is vital, even for non-makeup wearers. Makeup is not the only thing that sits on our skin. The skin secretes and excretes so sweat and oil can create a buildup on the surface of our skin. A simple way to pre-cleanse is to use a Cleanse Off Mitt. All you need to do is place your hand into the mitt, add warm water and gently wipe across the face to naturally remove any traces of makeup, dirt, or pollution.

Follow this with your daily non-stripping cleanser. Alternatively, an active cleanser containing an ingredient such as salicylic acid can be used 2-3 times a week. Aim to cleanse in circular motions for 60 seconds, under the jawline, in the eyebrows, down the sides of the nose, behind the ears – all nooks and crannies – rinse thoroughly and then pat dry.

Clean up your act

Whilst we are on the subject of cleaning, ensure that anything that goes on your face is clean. Reusable protective masks and foundation brushes harbor dirt and bacteria, which can lead to congestion and cause breakouts. If you are wearing the same mask daily without cleaning it, you’re introducing oils, bacteria and old makeup to your face. This is a key reason for “maskne,” and irritation. The HSE recommends washing your face coverings daily in a hot wash of over 60 degrees with washing detergent.

You also need to ensure that you wash your skincare tools and makeup brushes frequently. I advise changing your Cleanse Off Mitt every three months and handwashing after every use using bacterial soap. We recommend that you also pop it into the washing machine, inside out, once a week at 30˚ Celsius or under.

Store your products correctly

Keep products out of direct sunlight and away from sources of heat if you want to extend the lifespan of your skincare staples. Some products also work better stored at a lower temperature. Make space in your fridge for facial spritzes, eye creams or masks to help depuff the skin and boost circulation. It is also important to make sure the lid is tightened correctly. Oxidisation can occur when a formula is exposed to air, lessening the effectiveness of the product.

See a specialist

If you have a skin concern, don’t try to work it out alone and book in to see a skincare specialist. The Skin Nerd provides one-to-one skincare consultations online, making it super easy to fit into a busy schedule and allowing you to speak openly about your skin in your own, private space. Skincare science is constantly evolving, and your nerd will be fully knowledgeable in the latest innovations. This means they will be able to help you decide if your regime could benefit from a new ingredient or treatment. It also allows you to track your progress, setting you on the path to skintentment!

Try a supplement

How we eat feeds our skin too. Like your body, your skin needs protein, probiotics, fats, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Topical skincare can only reach our epidermis, so the living layer of our skin, the dermis, can only really be reached by nutrients. I go by a ‘food first’ approach but supplements are a convenient way to ‘top-up’ your nutritional intake and can really make a difference to the health of your skin. Remember to discuss using supplements with your GP prior to use.

Nerdie Pick

A great way to supercharge your skin health is via the use of Emerald Farm CBD Oils. Carefully blended with health-boosting vitamins, the brand's three core products are Relax, Boost, and Original and aim to support your wellness journey by providing you with the necessary nutrients your body may need.

Grown and hand-picked in County Wicklow, the crop is dried on-site within 24 hours and then cold-pressed, allowing the crop to retain most of its nutrients. CBD oil has become one of the most searched for ingredients within skincare over the last few years, with benefits including reducing inflammation and redness. Also working to support your immune system, the oils additionally contain vitamin D to help protect your bones and vitamin C to reduce fatigue.

Emerald Farm CBD Oils, €36, available at boots.ie and emeraldfarm.ie