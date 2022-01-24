Iconic French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler pictured on October 10, 2014 in Friedrichstadt-Palace theater in Berlin. Picture: BRITTA PEDERSEN/DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 07:15
Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose dramatic designs were worn by celebrities like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, has died aged 73.

He died on Sunday, his official Instagram account said.

“May his soul Rest In Peace,” it said in a post that was all black with no image.

It did not give a cause of death.

Mugler, who launched his brand in 1973, became known for his architectural style, defined by broad shoulders and a tiny waist.

The use of plastic-like futuristic fabric in his sculpted clothing became a trademark.

He defined haute couture over several decades, dressing up Diana Ross and Beyonce at galas, on red carpets and runways.

His designs were not shy about being outlandish, at times resembling robotic suits with protruding cone shapes.

A model walks the runway during the Mugler show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Mugler also had a popular perfume line, which he started in the 1990s.

The fashion world filled with an outpouring of sympathy.

Bella Hadid, a US model, said “Nonononono”, followed by an image of a sad face, while US actress January Jones responded with a heart mark, from their official Instagram accounts.

Besides clothes, Mugler created films and photographs, and was a dancer, acrobat as well as avid body-builder, stressing he always wanted to explore the human body as art.

“I’ve always felt like a director, and the clothes I did were a direction of the everyday,” Mugler told Interview Magazine.

Queries on his funeral arrangements were not immediately answered.

