Aisle appeal: 10 wedding outfits that reflect the bride of 2022

The traditional wedding gown has had its day. Here’s your guide to the the dresses in demand now. By Annmarie O’Connor
Aisle appeal: 10 wedding outfits that reflect the bride of 2022

We’ve found the bridal wear trends that’ll see you in good stead.

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Raise a glass, folks. After nearly two years of Covid cancel culture, 2022 is ‘the year of the wedding’.

Restriction-induced ‘minimonies’ and small-scale celebrations have led to a trend in ‘I do-overs’ as couples vow to recreate their special day in front of family and friends.

Prepare for the furlough on fashion to lift as the invitations to dress up are sent out. Whether you plan to rock the registry or sashay up the aisle, or grace a country manor or outdoor marquee, what you want to wear may have changed.

If committing to a full-scale production princess dress gives you cold feet, you’re not alone, and we’ve found the bridal wear trends that’ll see you in good stead.

'Sassi' dress, Sharon Hoey, €925
'Sassi' dress, Sharon Hoey, €925

Simplicity, it’s said, is its own reward, especially in the uncertainty of a pandemic. If like many, you wish to start again with a clean slate, low-key dresses and gowns may be the perfect match.

Irish designer Clare Holden’s sustainable luxury brand White Night will sweep you off your feet while treading lightly.

Silk bias-cut strapless dress with a statement side slit, Claire Holden, €1,050
Silk bias-cut strapless dress with a statement side slit, Claire Holden, €1,050

Each collection explores how women dress now through subtle elegance that segues from day to night. Using natural fabrics with exquisite European finishing, the result is a garment to have and to hold, like a silk bias-cut strapless dress with a statement side slit (€1,050); worn with ballet pumps and an oversized tux blazer. Styling options are as endless as the compliments it’s bound to receive.

Double layer Duchesse satin gown, MaxMara, €2,319
Double layer Duchesse satin gown, MaxMara, €2,319

MaxMara’s sculptural gowns wrought from double layer Duchesse satin (€2,319) are equal parts fuss-free and floor-sweeping. Ready-to-wear, both long sleeved and sleeveless iterations are easily customised for a flawless fit. Add a dramatic bouquet and your work is done.

Belted midi shirt dress, COS, €89
Belted midi shirt dress, COS, €89

More dash than cash? Look to high-street hero COS for pared-back Scandi silhouettes and prices. Its belted shirt dress (€89) is made for minimalists.

‘Shelly’ two-piece, Marie Forkin, POA
‘Shelly’ two-piece, Marie Forkin, POA

If you align with swapping an elaborate one-day wonder for a more considered cost-per-wear, here are some options. Co-ordinating separates, or ‘co-ords’ in fashion speak, work better together (and apart). Irish designer Marie Forkin’s sculpted ‘Shelly’ two-piece (POA) is elegantly understated with its cape neck and discreet waterfall ruffle, while MaxMara’s matching woven cotton and silk jacquard top and wide-leg trousers in sky blue (€2,285) feature useful pockets and a deep asymmetric slit that divides and conquers.

Trouser suit in woven jacquard, MaxMara, €2,285
Trouser suit in woven jacquard, MaxMara, €2,285

IF ‘no frills, no fun’ is more your mantra, expect frippery to find expression in artfully placed fringing and ruffles. Modern bohemia makes its presence felt in the cascading flutter cape sleeves on BHLDN’s lace ‘Odalis’ gown (€1,319).

‘Odalis’ gown, BHLDN, €1,319
‘Odalis’ gown, BHLDN, €1,319

Should the one-and-done approach be more appealing, look no further than the humble jumpsuit. Ironically, its practical provenance (think munitions factories, mechanics, skydivers) gives this staple its signature swagger. Combine this with luxe materials and razor-sharp cuts for an all-in-one you’ll cherish forever.

‘Amaliah’ lace wedding jumpsuit, Phase Eight, €339
‘Amaliah’ lace wedding jumpsuit, Phase Eight, €339

Phase Eight’s ‘Amaliah’ belted jumpsuit (€339) is made for garden party nuptials with its delicate floral lace and eyelash trims.

'Wilde' jumpsuit with sheer cape, Folkster, POA
'Wilde' jumpsuit with sheer cape, Folkster, POA

Beach brides, on the other hand, will fall for the diaphanous sleeves on Folkster’s ‘Wilde’ all-in-one (POA). 

Not Another White Dress — the unconventional bridal label by designer Carolyn O’Sullivan — delivers a sensational metallic sequin jumpsuit (POA) in both ready-to-wear and made-to-order. Dubbed ‘Dance All Night’, the flutter sleeves, flattering waistband and kick flares trifecta demand just that.

All that’s left for you now is to make it official — and find a pair of sparkly flats. Your cold feet will thank you.

Read More

Three ways to get flawless skin for your wedding day, plus how to pick a makeup artist

More in this section

Child's play: 10 fashionable looks for kids that will survive any playdate Child's play: 10 fashionable looks for kids that will survive any playdate
Best dressed guest: A dozen outfits to see you through any wedding this year Best dressed guest: A dozen outfits to see you through any wedding this year
6 hair trends that will be huge this year, from bob cuts to pastel shades 6 hair trends that will be huge this year, from bob cuts to pastel shades
#Unwind
Beautiful woman

Three ways to get flawless skin for your wedding day, plus how to pick a makeup artist

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices