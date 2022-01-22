Aisle appeal: 10 wedding outfits that reflect the bride of 2022

Raise a glass, folks. After nearly two years of Covid cancel culture, 2022 is ‘the year of the wedding’.

Restriction-induced ‘minimonies’ and small-scale celebrations have led to a trend in ‘I do-overs’ as couples vow to recreate their special day in front of family and friends.

Prepare for the furlough on fashion to lift as the invitations to dress up are sent out. Whether you plan to rock the registry or sashay up the aisle, or grace a country manor or outdoor marquee, what you want to wear may have changed.

If committing to a full-scale production princess dress gives you cold feet, you’re not alone, and we’ve found the bridal wear trends that’ll see you in good stead.

'Sassi' dress, Sharon Hoey, €925

Simplicity, it’s said, is its own reward, especially in the uncertainty of a pandemic. If like many, you wish to start again with a clean slate, low-key dresses and gowns may be the perfect match.

Irish designer Clare Holden’s sustainable luxury brand White Night will sweep you off your feet while treading lightly.

Silk bias-cut strapless dress with a statement side slit, Claire Holden, €1,050

Each collection explores how women dress now through subtle elegance that segues from day to night. Using natural fabrics with exquisite European finishing, the result is a garment to have and to hold, like a silk bias-cut strapless dress with a statement side slit (€1,050); worn with ballet pumps and an oversized tux blazer. Styling options are as endless as the compliments it’s bound to receive.

Double layer Duchesse satin gown, MaxMara, €2,319

MaxMara’s sculptural gowns wrought from double layer Duchesse satin (€2,319) are equal parts fuss-free and floor-sweeping. Ready-to-wear, both long sleeved and sleeveless iterations are easily customised for a flawless fit. Add a dramatic bouquet and your work is done.

Belted midi shirt dress, COS, €89

More dash than cash? Look to high-street hero COS for pared-back Scandi silhouettes and prices. Its belted shirt dress (€89) is made for minimalists.

‘Shelly’ two-piece, Marie Forkin, POA

If you align with swapping an elaborate one-day wonder for a more considered cost-per-wear, here are some options. Co-ordinating separates, or ‘co-ords’ in fashion speak, work better together (and apart). Irish designer Marie Forkin’s sculpted ‘Shelly’ two-piece (POA) is elegantly understated with its cape neck and discreet waterfall ruffle, while MaxMara’s matching woven cotton and silk jacquard top and wide-leg trousers in sky blue (€2,285) feature useful pockets and a deep asymmetric slit that divides and conquers.

Trouser suit in woven jacquard, MaxMara, €2,285

IF ‘no frills, no fun’ is more your mantra, expect frippery to find expression in artfully placed fringing and ruffles. Modern bohemia makes its presence felt in the cascading flutter cape sleeves on BHLDN’s lace ‘Odalis’ gown (€1,319).

‘Odalis’ gown, BHLDN, €1,319

Should the one-and-done approach be more appealing, look no further than the humble jumpsuit. Ironically, its practical provenance (think munitions factories, mechanics, skydivers) gives this staple its signature swagger. Combine this with luxe materials and razor-sharp cuts for an all-in-one you’ll cherish forever.

‘Amaliah’ lace wedding jumpsuit, Phase Eight, €339

Phase Eight’s ‘Amaliah’ belted jumpsuit (€339) is made for garden party nuptials with its delicate floral lace and eyelash trims.

'Wilde' jumpsuit with sheer cape, Folkster, POA

Beach brides, on the other hand, will fall for the diaphanous sleeves on Folkster’s ‘Wilde’ all-in-one (POA).

Not Another White Dress — the unconventional bridal label by designer Carolyn O’Sullivan — delivers a sensational metallic sequin jumpsuit (POA) in both ready-to-wear and made-to-order. Dubbed ‘Dance All Night’, the flutter sleeves, flattering waistband and kick flares trifecta demand just that.

All that’s left for you now is to make it official — and find a pair of sparkly flats. Your cold feet will thank you.