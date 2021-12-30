Bargain Hunter: Half price Christmas bits, luxury haircare sets for less and B&Q’s Kitchen and Bathroom sale

New Year revamp

Thinking of doing up the house in 2022? B&Q’s Kitchen and Bathroom sale is now on. Save 20% when you spend €250 on a bathroom and/or €2,500 on a kitchen from now to January 31. There is also 20% off tiles and 20% of all designer radiators and towel warmers.

Ice white LED pop up sausage dog, €24.50 at B&Q

While you’re there, you might pick up some bargain Christmas decorations before you pack this year’s away. Save €14.50 on the very cute Ice white LED pop up sausage dog (was €39, now €24.50) or save €9.50 on the Ice white LED penguin (was €25.50, now €16).

Beauty bargains

Luminous Rose Cream Blushers from Maura Higgins collection with Inglot, now just €6 each

Inglot is saying farewell to their collaboration with Love Islander and Longford woman Maura Higgins. Grab yourself some bits while you still can - everything in the collection is half price on Inglot.ie with the code LASTCHANCE. We’re eyeing up the Paradise Wild Eyeshadow Palette in Oriental Lily (now €11) which features 3 gorgeous matte shades and 3 dazzling shimmer shades in both cool and warm tones.

The Luminous Rose Cream Blushers (available in Rich Hibiscus, Peach Peony and Radiant Poppy) can be used on the cheeks, eyes or lips and are just €6 each in the sale - a steal!

Joico Dazzling JoiFull Volumizing Duo Gift Set now €22.80

Over on Kildare-based Millies.ie, there’s 20% off sitewide - including on gift sets and bundles. Treat your hair to a luxury shampoo and conditioner set with great value on Joico, Kérastase, Pureology and Kevin Murphy. If you’re in Tesco, you can grab a 400ml bottle of Garnier’s Micellar Water Oil (it’s the best one) for just €3.74 (RRP €7.49). Offer ends January 17.

Up to 50% off in Meagher’s Pharmacy

Save a third on the Oral-B Pro 600 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush now €40 at Meagher's Pharmacy

The Irish pharmacy chain is offering up to 50% off a range of skincare, beauty and wellbeing products in its January sale including 25% off Jennifer Rock’s Skingredients brand, 50% off select St Tropez tanning products, 20% off Seoulista Beauty face masks and 20% off a range of LUNA by Lisa products - including gift sets.

If you’re in the market for a new electric toothbrush, you can save a third on the Oral-B Pro 600 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush (RRP €60, now €40) while a 4-pack of the Oral B Cross Action Refill brush heads are currently on sale for €14.80 (originally €18.50).

Buy one, get one for a Cent

Holland & Barrett B Complex & B12 tablets are in the Buy one, get one for a Cent offer (90 tablets cost €6.85, 250 tablets €14.29)

The Buy one, get one for a Cent sale is back at Holland & Barrett. Alongside a wide range of vitamins, supplements and natural beauty products there are also some pricey CBD products in the offer including Jacob Hooy CBD Oil 5% (30ml) priced at €67.99.

If you’re embarking on Veganuary, you might want to stock up on B12 - the Holland & Barrett B Complex & B12 tablets are in the offer (90 tablets cost €6.85, 250 tablets €14.29), as are Holland & Barrett Vegan Multivitamin & Mineral 60 Tablets (€9.19).

Seasonal scents

The Handmade Soap Company Winter Diffuser (Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg and Pine) now €19.56 at Carraig Donn

Now is the time to grab some Christmas candles at a fraction of the price. Just pack them away carefully with the Christmas decorations and you’re sorted for next year! CandlesDirect.com currently have up to 50% off Yankee Candle large and medium jars including festive favourites like All is Bright, Snow In Love, Holiday Hearth and Christmas Eve.

Read More Seven secrets of how to bag a bargain in the seasonal sales

Kildare-based online eco-conscious retailer Faerly, has a range of seasonal scents from small Irish businesses in its Winter sale including the Christmas candle from Soilse (was €15.60, now €19.50) and FieldDay’s Small Winter Candle - Cinnamon, Orange & Clove (was €10.50, now €8.40). At Carraig Donn, The Handmade Soap Company’s Winter Diffuser (Cinnamon, Clove, Nutmeg and Pine) is on sale at €19.56 (originally €27.95).

Pop the question

Kathy De Stafford 18CT White Gold 0.75 carat Diamond Double Halo Ring €2,275, Fields

Christmas is barely behind us, but we’re already looking ahead to Valentine’s Day. If you’re planning on popping the question, you can get up to 50% off engagement rings in Fields. Go for a classic with the 18CT White Gold o.50 CT Diamond Channel Shoulders Ring reduced by 40% to €1,500 (RRP €2,500), or up the ante with this Kathy De Stafford 18CT White Gold 0.75 carat Diamond Double Halo Ring now €2,275 (originally €3,250).