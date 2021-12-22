Beauty: Covid, dry days and getting boyfriends to wear SPF

Why is Covid-19 causing hair loss?

Temporary hair loss is common after a fever or illness. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the hair shedding (which is distinct from permanent loss, because the hairs are simply pushed into the natural shedding phase at once), caused by Covid-19 may last up to nine months after a case is diagnosed.

This is one of many horrible things about the virus but certainly not the worst, and the same source reports that most people see their hair return to normal afterwards.

Why is lip balm making my lips drier?

There are some popular lip balm ingredients that produce short-term results— a nice smell or taste, a cooling sensation, temporary swelling— that can cause dryness, irritation or peeling over time. Examples include fragrance, cayenne pepper, alcohol, menthol, camphor…anything minty, really.

Your lips are naturally delicate, have no oil glands and are exposed to the fragilising digestive enzymes in saliva when you lick them. The solution is lip balm with no marketing gimmicks. Original Vaseline is fine, petroleum jelly is an excellent occlusive moisturiser that’s been protecting skin since the nineteenth century.

I also like Dr Pawpaw Original Balm, €7.75 at Tesco. Check anything fancier for rogue ingredients, including smelly plant oils and fragrance compounds like geraniol, eugenol and linalool. Recognise that any abrupt change in sensation— stinging, cooling, numbing— is a red flag, and keep your tongue in your mouth!

Are beauty brands lying when the label moisturisers “oil-free”?

Yes and no, and I think it would clarify things if they used the term “oily-skin compatible” instead.

It is difficult to make any product that can be spread across the skin without including some kind of oily component but whether this substance is likely to bother an oily-skinned customer in the way a very rich moisturiser might is another story.

Some dermatologists tell me they recommend oil-free moisturisers to patients suffering from acne and dryness at the same time.

If you do want to try a new moisturiser for your oily skin, Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream, from €15.82 at cultbeauty.com, is a pleasant, unscented option with skin-brightening antioxidant extracts.

Which is the best ingredient for improving dark spots?

Firstly, the hyperpigmentation you already have won’t improve if your skin isn’t protected with broad spectrum SPF30 or higher daily. Using retinol at night can improve hyperpigmentation caused by UV rays. It can also beef up the skin in a way that lightens dark circles caused by sun damage.

None of this will happen overnight, it may take months of consistent retinol use coupled with vigilant UV protection to see an improvement. Vitamin C and niacinamide can help, as can regular exfoliation with alpha hydroxy acid, but retinol is the most widely available over-the-counter ingredient that I would term “the best” for lightening hyperpigmentation.

There are many retinol products available, of course, but it is best to go for something fragrance and alcohol-free and not too expensive, as you’ll probably need to go through a couple of bottles and want to minimise your risk of irritation. I like Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum, €22.95 at Boots. Try using a pea-sized amount on clean, dry skin every other night until you’re sure your face can tolerate nightly application.

How can I get my boyfriend to wear SPF?

Male frustration with wearing SPF daily is understandable. Men have more oil glands on their faces than women do, and many creams make their skin look shiny or feel gross. Mineral sunscreen formulas sometimes have a chalky cast and chemical sunscreens can make your eyes sting terribly.

Men’s skin types are no more homogenous than women’s so try to identify your boyfriend’s type before you buy. Obviously, I don’t have first-hand (face?) experience that will help you narrow down his SPF choices, but there are male dermatologists that make online content about their personal and clinical experiences who might.

Dr Muneeb Shah and Dr Luke Maxfield are North Carolina-based derms that have recommended Elta MD, which you can shop at instituteofdermatologists.ie.