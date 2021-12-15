11 ways to sparkle and shine this festive season

Full disclosure: What to wear isn’t always top priority during the yuletide season. Far from it. From decking the halls to blitzing the shops (for others), our own needs are oft-neglected. Don thee now thy party apparel or sofa surf in a reindeer onesie? We all know which is the more tempting option. As Christmas comes but once a year, the challenge is to rise to the occasion while treading the path of least resistance. This is where sequins (and glitter) come into their own. Loud, proud and easy-to-wear: their presence, however small, have undeniable transformative chops. Take one minute to get dressed; expect a whole night to look awesome. Should four calling birds pop by unannounced, we’ve got eleven ways to shine – in an instant.

Sequin mini dress, Mango, €49.99