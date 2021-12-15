11 ways to sparkle and shine this festive season

Sequins are loud, proud and easy-to-wear
Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Full disclosure: What to wear isn’t always top priority during the yuletide season. Far from it. From decking the halls to blitzing the shops (for others), our own needs are oft-neglected. Don thee now thy party apparel or sofa surf in a reindeer onesie? We all know which is the more tempting option. As Christmas comes but once a year, the challenge is to rise to the occasion while treading the path of least resistance. This is where sequins (and glitter) come into their own. Loud, proud and easy-to-wear: their presence, however small, have undeniable transformative chops. Take one minute to get dressed; expect a whole night to look awesome. Should four calling birds pop by unannounced, we’ve got eleven ways to shine – in an instant.

Sequin mini dress, Mango, €49.99 

'Kelly' sequin skirt, €351, Rixo 

Giuseppe Zanotti ‘Betty’ 140mm glitter-embellished sandals, Farfetch, were €643; now €386 

Glitter tassel flat, Nicki Hoyne, €205 

Multi-coloured wavy sequin dress, Uterqüe, €129 

Sequin dress, & Other Stories, €149 

Long sleeve sequin t-shirt, Mango, €39.99 

RI Studio sequin midi dress, River Island, €120 

Sequin jumpsuit, River Island, €100 

Responsible sequin double-breasted blazer, Whistles, €219 

MICHAEL Michael Kors sequin cocktail dress, Zalando, €395 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Pair matte with shine like a cashmere sweater and sequin skirt or sequin top and simple wide-legged trousers for a low-key take on the trend.
  • Pull a quick day-to-night switcheroo with a sparkly shoe like Irish designer Nicki Hoyne’s comfy ballet flats.
  • Add a sequin blazer to a jeans and t-shirt duo for instant festive polish.
  • Give traditional sequin dresses the edge with a pair of biker or tractor sole boots.

More in this section

