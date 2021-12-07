These are the €30 jeans that Kathryn Thomas will wear when she returns to work

She's returning to work on Operation Transformation this Friday - just six weeks after the birth of baby Grace - and Kathryn Thomas shared a link to the jeans that she'll be wearing at work.

Recommended to her by a friend, she says these jeans are the ideal solution for her at the moment, and she bought a few pairs in Next this week.

"They're just jeggings, but they feel you're wearing like leggings. They look like jeans so you look like you are making an effort. I am going back to work with Operation Transformation on Friday and I thought to myself 'they are what I need.'"

"There is a great stretch to them. They are true to size but post-c-section surgery and for tummies still carrying extra weight, I'd size up and also go for high rise option as opposed to mid-rise for max comfort", she advised.

Power Stretch Denim Leggings (€30) at Next.

The Power Stretch denim leggings (€30) from Next come in eleven colours and go to a size 18. They are available in regular, long and extra-long lengths.

Reminding herself and other new mothers that it can take months to recover from the arrival of a new baby, and to be gentle with yourself in the postpartum period, Kathryn gave her followers a glimpse of sweet Grace, asleep on her chest.

"If you've just had a new baby and you are struggling a little bit, it's totally normal and it's going to take a while to get back to yourself. It's not going to take weeks, it's going to take months in most cases and that's ok and it's perfectly normal. Go easy on yourself, find the little wins in the day that make you feel good. You've done well. It's taken a long time to get these little absolute mites into the world - you've done the best job ever."