Weekend Loves: Christmas condiments; stylish loungewear; and The Snowman

The Folláin Christmas Gift Box

A lovely gift for the foodies in your life, the Folláin Christmas gift contains a winter spiced rhubarb jam, a Christmas spiced marmalade, an apple jelly, cranberry sauce, apple chutney and a mulled wine jam — all the condiments you need to see you through Christmas morning, Christmas dinner, evening cheese boards and beyond.

The lovely gift box also includes two limited edition Folláin serving spoons.

Oxendales — affordable fashion and homewares

Oxendales for all the family

Oxendales have made it even easier to shop online with the new app for Android and IOS.

The website specialises in affordable fashion for all the family as well as brilliant homewares which are all available for home delivery.

We love the fact that the ranges are so size inclusive with a really good range of styles and brands from women’s size 8 to 32 - from party dresses to loungewear (which we’ll probably be living in over Christmas by the looks of things).

Powerscourt Whiskey food and whiskey pairing hampers

Food and whiskey pairing by Powerscourt Distillery

After a sell-out success last year, Powerscourt Distillery has brought back their food and whiskey pairing hampers.

The hampers have been curated by Santina Kennedy — the Distillery's in-house food historian and food and beverage specialist, who has selected an excellent range of Irish foods to complement the 8-year-old, 10-year-old and 14-year-old award-winning Fercullen whiskeys.

Included are meats from the Wooded Pig, honey from Powerscourt Estate, Wicklow Ban Cheese and more.

Each hamper comes with a QR code that gives the recipient a link to watch a pre-recorded presentation with Santina on how to enjoy your whiskey tasting and food pairing journey. A great treat for whiskey aficionados.

The Home Moment candle collection

Sensory based candles by The Home Moment

There are lots of lovely Irish handmade candles on the market but those by The Home Moment caught our attention for their sensory-based approach to their candles which are sustainably made using ethically sourced ingredients and using fragrances from the world’s perfume capital — Grasse in France.

Each candle in the range includes a plantable wildflower seeded card and a soundscape experience accessible via a QR code for an enhanced experience.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays! This way to the National Concert Hall Christmas concert

This way to Christmas with The Snowman at NCH

We are major fans of all things Theatre Lovett for their funny, poignant and heart-warming approach to children’s theatre.

This year the group returns to the National Concert Hall with a fun-filled festive experience for all the family. Host Louis Lovett will present parading nutcrackers, classic Christmas songs, and festive dance before it’s time to sit back and enjoy the timeless classic The Snowman with Howard Blake’s iconic score performed live by the NCH Christmas Orchestra.

There may even be an appearance by a certain surprise visitor.

Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19. Child: €19. Adult: €25. Family: €82

Book tickets at nch.ie

Waterford Connoisseur: Aras Snifter with tasting cap €145

Ring in the season with exquisite crystal designed for c onnoisseurs

Speaking of whiskey, for those who appreciate the finer things in life, the Waterford Connoisseur Collection merges form and functionality to elevate the drinking experience.

Not only are the glasses in the collection beautiful to look at but they’ve been carefully designed to provide the very best drinking experience.

The range includes a cognac glass, a brandy balloon, tumblers of various shapes and sizes, and decanters.

The Waterford Aras Snifter (pictured here) balances an expanded nosing experience with an easy-sipping shape and the tasting cap complements the glass, trapping aromas of your favourite rum, whiskey or cognac for an elevated experience.

8oz capacity. Set of two €145.

Leading stockists include Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Kilkenny and House of Waterford Crystal. Also available from brownthomas.com from Monday.

waterford.com

Westbury gifting: afternoon tea set with signature cup and saucer set for two. €80

Get that luxury hotel feeling with The Doyle Collection

From Afternoon Tea to sparkling New Year’s Eve packages, The Westbury in Dublin is a fabulously festive place to visit at this time of year.

If you want to recreate or gift a little of the hotel's renowned luxury then The Doyle Collection Shop has created a perfectly edited selection of gifts available for national and international delivery.

We love the signature candle and the Art Deco-inspired cocktail glasses; or you can recreate the elegance of the Westbury Afternoon Tea with their signature cup and saucer set for two (€80) available in either eau de nil (seen here) or pale grey with a gold rim and gently flared shape.