Weekend Loves: hampers, kiddie dresses and Robin Robin

Robin Robin on Netflix will steal your heart

The new stop motion musical Robin Robin on Netflix is the heart-warming family film you need right now. Made by Aardman (Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy Time and Morph).

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent.

Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is.

Bronte Carmichael voices Robin, Adeel Akhtar voices Dad Mouse, Richard E Grant voices Magpie and Gillian Anderson voices Cat. Light the fire, grab the popcorn and cosy up with the kids.

Available on Netflix now.

Stunning hampers from the CLIFF Home collection

Anyone who has visited the CLIFF House Hotel or the CLIFF at Lyons will know that attention to detail is paramount when it comes to customer care, comfort and satisfaction.

That same desire to create a magical experience is apparent in the range of gifts available from the CLIFF Home Collection this year, and, thanks to a partnership with Brown Thomas, they are more readily available than ever.

Choose food products made by Ireland’s most skilled artisan producers, beautiful Irish wellness gifts and the ultimate hampers to create the perfect Christmas at home.

Why not kick off Christmas morning celebrations with the CLIFF Christmas Morning Hamper (€350) pictured here?

See www.cliffhome.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and www.brownthomas.com for more information.

The Sensational Kids “#BeSensational” Campaign

Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons has lent his famous voice to a new e-book in aid of the #BeSensational fundraising campaign for non-profit organisation Sensational Kids.

Sensational Kids is currently raising funds to build a new National Child Development Centre in Co. Kildare.

Plans include sensory motor gyms, multidisciplinary therapy rooms, sensory gardens and an outdoor inclusive playground. Narrated by Irons, and featuring the voices of Lucy Kennedy and Baz Ashmawy, the new e-book tells the story of Conor, and thousands of children like him, who need additional support to reach their full potential.

Download or donate at www.sensationalkids.ie/BeSensational

Beautiful dresses for little larks

Irish childrenswear company Little Larks has launched their latest collection of 100% cotton clothing designed to be ‘beautiful, traditional and comfortable’.

Their classic designs are made with care to make them perfect for now and to hand down when your child grows out of them.

The brand has gone from strength to strength during lockdown and has introduced hair accessories and dolls dresses during that time.

Favourite items include hand-smocked dresses in navy and tartan, long sleeved floral print dresses and comfy jersey tops with frill collars.

Available in 14 stockists nationwide and online at www.littlelarksclothing.com

Christmas drinks made easy with The Nude Wine Co.

Online wine supplier, The Nude Co., has a strictly ‘no notions’ approach to wine shopping (and drinking) and currently has some great hampers and gifts to choose from making it easy to gift the perfect solution for a great night in this winter.

Their 'Luxurious Night-In Hamper’ (€30) contains the award winning Lopez De Haro Rioja, a delicious Iberian pork pate, La Chinata Reganas crackers and a box of Lily O’Brien’s chocolates and they have other great options across all price ranges.

A quirky gift idea is the Nude Wine Club membership (€55 per month) which includes a red, a white, a treat and a little Zoom intro to the wines each month.

To find out more see www.thenudewineco.ie

Romantic rose gold jewellery at Stonechat

Ann Chapman and her team at Stonechat Jewellers create new designs at the Stonechat shop in Dublin's Westbury Mall as well as offering a brilliant redesign service that turns unloved jewellery into beautiful new pieces.

In business since 2012, their timeless, contemporary jewellery has become a fail safe gift-giving option for many a discerning design lover too.

The latest collection at Stonechat, ‘Rosa’, incorporates romantic rose gold with ethically-sourced gemstones such as topaz and morganite to create a collection of rings, pendants and earrings characterised by contrast and craftsmanship.

Pictured here is the Blue Topaz Rosa Pendant (€570). www.stonechatjewellers.ie

AVOCA has Christmas wrapped up

A recent trip to the newly reopened Avoca flagship store in Dublin got us very excited about their range of incredible food and gift items on offer this Christmas.

Want us to let you into the secret to the best (and easiest) Christmas dinner ever? Then check out the Christmas Food Collection which includes Ballyhenry organic cote de boeuf, spiced beef, creamed spinach gratin and braised venison as well as a host of vegetarian options.

Or keep your guests sweet with Avoca apple and berry tarts, mini crumbles and carrot cakes. On the gifting front you’ll find unique designs by Jill & Gill, handmade glassware by Criostal na Rinne, exclusive prints by Dusty Boy and athleisure by Peachy Lean.

If you’re shopping in-store or online why not pick up a candle in aid of the Walk in My Shoes (WIMS) campaign for St Patrick’s Mental Health Services too?