8 great advent calendars to treat yourself or loved ones to before December 1

The Wine Lover

Aldi Wine Advent Calendar (€69.99)

Have a very merry countdown to the big day with this Wine Advent calendar from Aldi. You'll find 24 bottles (187.5ml or 200ml) behind every door, with nine of those a sparkling tipple. Available in Aldi stores nationwide.

The Instagram Hun

Spotlight Oral Care’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Calendar (€160)

There will be no need for filters with Spotlight Oral Care’s 12 Days of Christmas holiday calendar which contains the brands Sonic Toothbrush (which comes with a powerful whitening setting), whitening strips, whitening toothpaste, teeth whitening pen and whitening teeth. Super soft lips will be achieve with the lip scrub and hydrogel lip masks, while your facial yoga (yes that’s a thing) won’t be complete without the jade facial roller and Gua Sha. Products are valued at €270. Available at eu.spotlightoralcare.com

The Handyman

Sealey Advent Calendar (€47.75)

This ratchet, socket and bit 39 piece advent calender is the perfect gift for the handyman in your life. It comes with a 72-tooth double-ended ratchet wrench, fully polished mirror finish sockets with knurled rings, forged S2 steel colour-coded bits with a satin chrome finish, bit driver, quick release bit holder, 50mm extension, socket adapter, and bottle opener in a compact textile storage case. Products valued at €96.31. Available at electricalworld.com

The Self-Care Lover

The Body Shop’s Share the Joy Advent Calendar (€85)

The most budget-friendly of The Body Shop’s advent calendars this year contains shower gels, bath bubbles, body scrubs, body butter, hand creams, sheet masks and more across a range of their most popular collections such as British Rose, Almond Milk & Honey, Tea Tree, Vitamin C and Shea. The products in the calendar are valued at €116.25. Available in The Body Shop stores nationwide.

The Little One

The Gruffalo and Friends Advent Book Collection (€28)

Celebrate the festive season with this collection of twenty-four individually-wrapped mini books from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, packaged together in a beautiful hardback slipcase with ribbon tie. The perfect gift for little readers. Currently on sale for €20 at DubrayBooks.ie.

The Beauty-Obsessed

Benefit Cosmetics The More The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar Gift Set (€70)

Jam-packed with mini versions of Benefit’s bestsellers like the POREfessional primer, Gimme Brow, Hoolaz bronzer and They’re Real! Mascara. Valued at €140 and originally retailing at €70, the set has been further reduced in Cloud10Beauty’s Christmas Gift sale to €59.50. Available on Cloud10Beauty.com.

The Chocolate Lover

Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate Advent House (€35)

Okay, a chocolate advent calendar isn't very original, but chocoholics will adore this Chocolate Advent House from Lily O’Brien. Each advent calendar contains an assortment of Lily O’Brien’s most popular chocolate recipes, including Sticky Toffee, LeCrunch Chocolat, Honeycomb Crispy Heart and Sultana and Crispie Clusters.This limited-edition offering comes in a magical keepsake Advent House which can be used again. Available at lilyobriens.ie.

The Dog

Cupid & Comet Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For Dogs (€10.20)

There really is something for everyone this year. This Cupid & Comet advent calendar, available at Pet Stop, contains 24 festive doggy treats behind each door including duck and orange glazed bites, lamb and rosemary strips, turkey and stuffing style meatballs and chicken and carrot fingers. Available at petstop.ie.