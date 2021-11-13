Will the Sex and the City reboot give heels the lift they've been waiting for?

And Just Like That, it’s almost here — the long-awaited Sex and the City reboot. For months now, actress Sarah Jessica Parker has been teasing fans with promotional shots from the TV series set, sending Instagram into overdrive.

Since the show’s late 90s inception, her character Carrie Bradshaw, with the help of the show’s original stylist Patricia Field, redefined fashion, making luxury shoe brands Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo household names.

Known for a closet filled with designer stilettoes that amounted to a down payment on her E 73rd St studio apartment — $40,000 to be precise (season 4, episode 16) — Bradshaw became synonymous with an indulgent fantasy of living one’s best-shod life.

Sarah Jessica Parker: Sex and the City star is getting suited - and booted - for new episodes

Fast forward 15 years later to a post-pandemic Manhattan (or take a shortcut to @andjustlikethatcostumes), and just like that — the delicious escapism abides.

Aquazurra crystal-embellished 4-inch spiked sandals, Celine 3.9-inch stacked Mary Janes, Saint Laurent 5.3-inch wooden platforms; after 18 months of flattening the curve in slippers, it looks like the zeitgeist might persuade us to raise our spirits in heels.

Retail predictions of ‘revenge glamour’: dressing up as an antidote to the loosening of quarantine restrictions may be more than anecdotal. According to data (Q321) from Lyst, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products, searches for high heels increased 177% compared to the same quarter in 2020, as in-person events made a comeback and demand for going-out styles grew.

Although ‘peak sweatpants’ may have passed, comfort is a persuasive mistress. The question is: will we be limping back to our failsafe flats after a quick fling with sexy slingbacks, or are we prepared to go the full-Bradshaw and compete in the unofficial high heel Olympics?

Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion psychologist and founder of Fashion is Psychology, acknowledges that although “research has highlighted the positive impact of comfortable clothing and footwear on our cognitive functions (our ability to focus and work smarter)...heels are far from extinct,” citing ‘a tension release dimension’ as the hook for wearers who want a break from reality.

Now that reality includes socialising and celebrating again, we can add personal freedom to the ‘tension release’ rubric. Indulging in preening rituals, you see, is more than a revenge paradigm. It’s part of what makes occasions special — the skip in our step that’s been sorely missing for so long. That said, we may need a few lessons in walking in heels again — let alone skipping.

Rich Jordan, owner and buyer at Cork’s Amari boutique sees this newfound confidence as an emerging trend, one that will develop slowly in height until we can confidently do the stride of pride. “In-store, between April and June,” says Jordan, “our bestselling shoe was a beautiful double plait 2-inch heel mule from Lola Cruz, adorned with Swarovski crystals in nude suede. It was a real talking piece for us on social media and a style we have due in this season.”

Lodi 'Mobi' boot, Amari, €269

For autumn/winter 21, Amari is stocking ‘tall boots and ankle boots with wedges which is a friendly way of transitioning into heels again.’ Customer favourite Lodi — a winner with occasion shoes — has taken the middle path with its sexy yet sensible ‘Mobi’ bootie (€269, Amari) while fellow Spanish brand Lola Cruz ramps up then glam quotient with their crystal-embellished ‘Juno’ beauties (€259, Amari).

It appears that social proof is the only proof as evidenced by countless Instagram feeds. In September alone, searches for boots including the keywords 'glitter' and 'sparkly' increased 83% collectively, whilst searches for silver boots are up 41% month-on-month (Lyst, 06.10.21 data drop).

Forbes-Bell observes this shift in sentiment from a similar vantage point. “We’ve seen two groups forming, the ‘bold dressers’ and the ‘champions of comfort’,” she explains. “These two groups will fall on either side of a bell curve and most consumers will find themselves in the middle.”

Ah, the oft-derided middle ground. We don’t like it, typically, but might we begin to love it? If the reimagined autumn/winter 21 catwalk collections are any indication, then perhaps. Although flanked by soignée glass slippers and crystal-embellished cocktail creations, the mainstay demonstrates a more adaptive approach to how we move through the world, one that embraces reality rather than looks to escape it.

A detail from Gucci Aria collection on April 15, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Gucci

Expect some era-surfing on a new wave of 90s slingbacks and 80s cone heels as spotted at Gucci, Fendi and Balmain — bejewelled and colourful in equal measure, some with rubber soles, heel padding and elasticated straps. Also, don’t be surprised to step back in time with 70s-inspired glam rock boots (think Ziggy Stardust and Tommy ‘The Pinball Wizard’) — the perfect platforms for mastering several inches off terra firma.

For fashion consultant Claire Hilliard, these creative solutions to looking well-heeled, be they innovative textiles and colourways or decorative iterations help satisfy our desire for style in a way that ‘feels in tune with reality.’

“Freedom to wear what you like and not be afraid to break boundaries whilst having a continued feeling of comfort is becoming a key message amongst designers,” she states of the forthcoming resort 2022 collections.

“Aside from the masculine chunky soles and functional flat sandals (another trend in itself), there was an array of commercial, easy-to-wear heeled footwear that gave a feeling of height and glamour without the loss of comfort. Metallic kitten heels were seen by Stella McCartney. Jil Sander included gold metallic block mid-heel boots and kitten-heeled sandals, whilst Burberry and 3.1 Phillip Lim provided height, without the pain, in the form of platform soles.”

Finding that sweet spot, however, that happy medium looks different for everyone. I can still manage my 4.5-inch chunky Dries Van Noten pumps with nary a wobble. Put me in a pair of dainty kitten heels and watch me faceplant the pavement in a nanosecond. A year-and-a-half of falling arches (thank you, slippers) has reinforced this inexorable irony.

Versace Medusa Aevitas platform pumps, My Theresa, €1090

In fact, the aforementioned quarterly Lyst index touted Versace’s sold-out ‘Medusa Aevitas’ platforms, worn by celebrities including Ariana Grande and Beyoncé, as the second hottest women’s product — an indication of growing optimism and potential. “I think by the time there are whispers of Christmas, there will be a focus on getting dressed up again,” says Jordan who anticipates women will be ‘Amazonian in their attack on stretchy pants and well-worn sneakers.’

“We all need to feel good again,” he concludes, “and getting dressed up to meet friends and family is a way to return to a sense of ourselves. With a Cosmopolitan, obviously.”

Cheers to that.