Creature features: Eleven ways to rock animal prints

Every season we prowl around for newness. Every season our hunt takes us back to animal prints
Catskin-print dresses are among the animal charmers in today's edit

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Every season we prowl around for newness. Every season our hunt takes us back to animal prints. 

Untamed and exotic, our sweet spot for zebras, leopards, and tigers can turn a dull winter’s day into a wild roam of the Serengeti – if only in spirit. 

This season, expect unlikely cameos from bovine beasts. Serving domestic realness. We’re here for it. 

If your wardrobe could use a few creature features, check out these eleven finds.

‘Cynthia’ leopard print trench coat, Rixo, €376
The Outnet, was €1,379, now €482
My Theresa, €600
Nicki Hoyne, €230
Dolce &amp; Gabbana red cheetah print dress, Brown Thomas, €1,950
Rixo, €351
Miista, €485
River Island, €147
River Island, €175
Green Thomas animal scarf, Whistles, €175
Samui, €160
STYLE NOTES:

  • LEON & HARPER: Pair cosy leopard print trousers with high tops, an oversized shirt and blazer.
  • RIVER ISLAND: Brave a sheer tiger print dress with a mini slip and knee-high boots.
  • RIXO: Team a leopard print tea dress with a chunky cardigan and tractor sole ankle boots.
  • NICKI HONYNE: New to the trend? Tread carefully with a simple python print bag.

