Creature features: Eleven ways to rock animal prints

Every season we prowl around for newness. Every season our hunt takes us back to animal prints.
Untamed and exotic, our sweet spot for zebras, leopards, and tigers can turn a dull winter’s day into a wild roam of the Serengeti – if only in spirit.
This season, expect unlikely cameos from bovine beasts. Serving domestic realness. We’re here for it.
If your wardrobe could use a few creature features, check out these eleven finds.
‘Cynthia’ leopard print trench coat, Rixo, €376
Dries Van Noten tiger-print satin trench coat, The Outnet, was €1,379; now €482
JW Anderson leopard-print calf hair slippers, My Theresa, €600
Python print camera bag, Nicki Hoyne, €230
Dolce & Gabbana red cheetah print dress, Brown Thomas, €1,950
‘Ellen’ leopard print prairie collar dress, Rixo, €351
‘Finola’ tiger print boots, Miista, €485
Sheer tiger print frill dress, River Island, €147
Cow print faux fur, River Island, €175
Green Thomas animal scarf, Whistles, €175
Leon & Harper leopard print trousers, Samui, €160
- LEON & HARPER: Pair cosy leopard print trousers with high tops, an oversized shirt and blazer.
- RIVER ISLAND: Brave a sheer tiger print dress with a mini slip and knee-high boots.
- RIXO: Team a leopard print tea dress with a chunky cardigan and tractor sole ankle boots.
- NICKI HONYNE: New to the trend? Tread carefully with a simple python print bag.