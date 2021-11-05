Mother-in-law knows best: Five times Kate and Meghan were inspired by Diana’s style

Kate Middleton made headlines earlier this year when she donned a golden gown for the premiere of, but Diana wore a very similar style when she walked the red carpet for in 1985.
In March 2019, a pregnant Meghan wore a gorgeous green Erdem coat with black detailing, which seemed to be a nod to a style worn by Diana in 1982 while she was pregnant with William.
When Diana left the hospital with her newborn son Harry in 1984, she wore a red collared dress and coat. 34 years later, Kate left the same hospital with her son Louis, wearing a red dress with a white lace collar.
In the 1990s, Diana was photographed in a pair of high-waisted, faded jeans and a crisp white button down shirt. Meghan Markle matched the look when she first appeared together in public with Harry by wearing a classic white shirt with a pair of her favorite jeans at the Invictus Games in 2017.
The most obvious connection Kate’s fashion has to Diana’s is the engagement ring she wears. William proposed with the 12-carat oval blue sapphire which previously belonged to his mother. At the time, he said giving the ring to Kate was his way of making sure his mother was part of his wedding day.