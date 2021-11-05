Mother-in-law knows best: Five times Kate and Meghan were inspired by Diana’s style

Some of Diana's most iconic looks have been recreated over the years by her stylish daughters-in-law
Diana's style has reappeared through the years in looks worn by her sons' wives.

Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 12:30
Denise O’Donoghue

A golden eye for detail 

William and Kate at the premiere of No Time To Die
Kate Middleton made headlines earlier this year when she donned a golden gown for the premiere of No Time To Die, but Diana wore a very similar style when she walked the red carpet for A View to a Kill in 1985.

Green with envy 

Meghan in March 2019 in London. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
In March 2019, a pregnant Meghan wore a gorgeous green Erdem coat with black detailing, which seemed to be a nod to a style worn by Diana in 1982 while she was pregnant with William.

Mum’s the word 

William and Kate leaving the hospital, London with their newborn son Louis. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire
When Diana left the hospital with her newborn son Harry in 1984, she wore a red collared dress and coat. 34 years later, Kate left the same hospital with her son Louis, wearing a red dress with a white lace collar.

Jeans and a nice top 

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in 2017. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
In the 1990s, Diana was photographed in a pair of high-waisted, faded jeans and a crisp white button down shirt. Meghan Markle matched the look when she first appeared together in public with Harry by wearing a classic white shirt with a pair of her favorite jeans at the Invictus Games in 2017.

With this ring...

Kate Middleton's engagement ring as seen on her wedding day. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
The most obvious connection Kate’s fashion has to Diana’s is the engagement ring she wears. William proposed with the 12-carat oval blue sapphire which previously belonged to his mother. At the time, he said giving the ring to Kate was his way of making sure his mother was part of his wedding day.

