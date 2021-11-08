Bargain Hunter: Weighted blankets, Puddlesuits and classic fragrances for less

Kitchen classics

Lidl is always a good shout for big savings on kitchen appliances and if you’re in the market for a new toaster, George Foreman grill or some new pots and pans, you’ll want to be at the top of the queue on Thursday morning. Some steals include the stylish Tower Infinity Stone Toaster priced at €29.99 (RRP €63.99), and a 1L Deep Fat Fryer retailing at €19.99 (RRP €49.99) - both of which come with a 3 year guarantee so you have that extra degree of security.

Tower Infinity Stone Toaster, €29.99, Lidl

A 5 piece pan set from Tower going for €69.99 (originally €229.99) and a George Foreman Family Grill for just €29.99 (RRP €59.99) is also in stores this Thursday.

Snuggle up

Has anyone else been stuck to the hot water bottle this week? Winter is most certainly here and with bookies predicting a white Christmas, we just know we’re going to spend a lot of evenings snuggled under throws and blankets. If you want to treat yourself to a new one, Home Store + More currently have a range of gorgeous Christmas themed sherpa throws half price including the Ruane Polar Bears Sherpa Throw 127x152cm now €12.49 (originally €24.99) and the Ruane Plush Velvet Throw 150 x 200cm in Dove Grey now €14.99 (originally €29.99).

Ruane Polar Bears Sherpa Throw, €12.49, Home Store + More

For a perfect gift (for ourselves) Mr Price has some good deals on weighted blankets including Brentford's 6KG Weighted Blanket in Blush (125 x 180cm) which retails at €39.99. While we are there we might pick up the Hoodie Blanket in charcoal which is priced at €24.99 and looks perfect for those cold wintery evenings in front of the TV.

Gift smarter

Cocoa Brown Ultimate Tan Lovers gift set, €25, Dunnes Stores

Christmas can be a stressful time for many, especially when it comes to staying within budget on Christmas gifting. But there are lots of reasonably priced gift sets that really do offer bang for your buck so you can make sure everyone gets a wonderful gift this year without causing yourself financial strain. Some great value gift sets we spotted this week include the Cocoa Brown Ultimate Tan Lovers gift set which is currently marked down from €50 to €25 in Dunnes Stores and a number of Irish pharmacies. The set includes nine of the Irish brands tanning products and is sure to be appreciated by sisters, girlfriends, daughters and nieces.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million For Men Eau de Toilette, €44, Boots

If one of the men in your life wears Paco Rabanne 1 Million, the eau de toilette is currently better than half price at Boots retailing at €44 (originally €89). If there is a particular perfume or aftershave you’re after this Christmas it’s worth keeping an eye on Boots and other pharmacies in the run up to the big day as the classics usually go on sale at some stage before December 25.

Kids' Puddlesuits

Peppa Pig Pobble Waterproof Puddle Suit Glowlight, €17.95, Regatta

Rain doesn’t have to stop little ones from exploring the great outdoors and there are some serious bargains to be had in Regattas’ sale on Kids’ waterproofs and puddle suits. Youngsters will love the Peppa Pig collection and parents will love the prices. Waterproof, breathable and lightweight - the Peppa Pobble all-in-one suit provides great winter protection along with an adorable print and is currently 70% off. Available in sizes 6-12M, 12-18M, 18-24M and 5-6YRS you can grab it for just €17.95 (originally €60).

Kids' Panya Insulated Snowsuit, €34.95, Regatta

The Kids' Panya Insulated Snowsuit in Navy originally €50, now €34.95 will keep little adventurers nice and snug and features a durable water repellent finish to protect against rain, drizzle and snow. Available in sizes 6-12M, 12-18M, 18-24M, 2-3YRS and 3-4YRS. You can also score an extra 10% off this and a number of other waterproof items in the Regatta sale with code WINTER10.

Luscious locks

L’Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Regime, €15, Boots

If you have long hair that’s prone to frizz, the L’Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths regime is one that works - and doesn’t cost the earth. Enriched with a cocktail of Keratin, Vitamins and Castor Oil, the products leave hair silky soft and free of tangles. Boots is currently offering the shampoo, conditioner, hair mask and no cut leave-in conditioning cream for €15 online. Bought separately, the products would set you back €25.96.