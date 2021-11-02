Bargain Hunters - Beauty bargains, dumbbells for €15 and advent calendars that won't break the back 

Beauty Bay - up to 50% off

With Christmas around the corner, it’s time to start keeping an eye-out for some good deals and if you have a make-up or skincare lover in your life, Beauty Bay’s early access sale is definitely worth checking out. A number of the brands-own eyeshadow palettes are 50% off alongside other beauty favourites like West Barn Co’s Soap Brows (was €14.75, now €7.35), SoSu by Suzanna Jackson’s Drops of Gold Hydrating Self-Tanning Drops (was €19.95, now €9.95) and BPerfect’s Stacey Marie Carnival Palette (was €44.95, now €22.45).

Fighting fit

USI Youth’s Fitness Kit, €39.95, Elverys

If you’ve found your groove doing home workouts during the pandemic, Elverys’ mid-term sale offers some serious bargains on home workout equipment which will help elevate your game. The 5kg set of Vector X Round Vinyl Dumbbells are currently 75% off at €15 (down from €60), while a range of Nordic Track’s equipment is on sale including 33% of the Nordictrack GX7.0 Spin Bike (originally €900, now €599) and 27% off the Nordictrack RX800 Rower (originally €900, now €649). If your little ones were inspired by Kellie Harrington’s Olympic Win (who wasn’t?) the USI Youth’s Fitness Kit could be a good one for under the tree. Priced at €39.95 (down from €49.99) the set contains a Kids' Punch Bag with boxing gloves, a skipping rope and a ceiling hook with screws.

Salon smooth

Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer, €40.31, Amazon.co.uk

The Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer has been all over our FYP’s recently, with TikTokers achieving salon smooth straight blow drys, bouncy curly blow drys and everything in between. The 2-in-1 styling tool, dryer and styler is now on sale at Amazon so if you’ve been waiting for an excuse to try it, here it is. Originally retailing at €71.15, you can now grab it for €47.06. We’ll be heading to TikTok for the tutorials.

Bondi glow

Bondi Sands Ultimate Bondi Babe 8-piece set from Bondi Sands, €49.99, Boots

In the run-up to the festive season, many of our favourite tanning brands bring out giftsets that promise to give you a beautiful glow from head to toe. The Ultimate Bondi Babe 8-piece set from Bondi Sands (RRP €49.99, worth €130) is one of the best value sets we’ve seen so far. All of the products are full size and it includes brand bestsellers like the Self-Tanning Foam in Dark, the Aero Aerated Self-Tanning foams (Liquid Gold and One Hour Express), the Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk, the Glo Matte One Day Tan, their Glo Lights highlighter and the Self Tan Eraser which promises to save you from excessive exfoliation and remove their tan in just 5 minutes. Oh and there’s a Tanning Mat in there too - please throw away the one that’s been sitting in your bathroom for the last year. The set is exclusive to Boots, cruelty-free and vegan.

Advent calendars - under €40

Pretty Little Thing's 12 Day Beauty Advent Calender, €38, PrettyLittleThing.ie

There was once a time when a €5 advent calendar was the height of luxury, and most of us were lucky to get a 25-door piece of cardboard that offered a piece of chocolate the size of a 5 cent coin. But nowadays, advent calendars can cost hundreds of euros, with many selling out before they even officially go on sale. There are a few, however, that won’t break the bank like Pretty Little Thing's 12 Day Beauty Advent Calender (€38) which include some nice treats like a St Tropez tanning mousse and mitt, Iconic London Mascara and a Real Technique miracle complexion sponge. The Beauty Pro 12 Days of Christmask Advent Calendar features 12 of the brand's stellar sheet masks and is currently on sale at Littlewoods Ireland for €35.99.

Yankee Candle Christmas Advent Wreath Gift Set, €24.95, candlewarehouse.ie

The Yankee Candle Christmas Advent Wreath Gift Set is on offer at CandleWarehouse.ie for just €24.95, filled with 24 scented tea Lights in eight different festive fragrances, including Christmas Market, Letters To Santa, Snowflake Cookie and Christmas Cookie. The set also includes a branded glass tea light holder.