Weekend Loves: New fashion, good times on the River Lee and the return of the MS Readathon

New season fashion and more at Littlewoods Ireland

The AW21 collection from Littlewoods Ireland is all about versatility, wearability, and sparking joy and their recent edit by stylist Corrina Gaffey sees a focus on chic items that are also cosy and comfortable.

Littlewoods Ireland reports that customers are already on the hunt for the perfect new season boot and coat, and you’ll find a vast selection on the site as well as statement knits, dresses, wide-leg jeans, and outerwear in a wide range of sizes.

You’ll also find all the leading home, tech, beauty and electrical goods you might need for the perfect Christmas season. Pictured here is an oversized blazer by River Island. €100.

Go to the Moon at the River Club this season

If you fancy a treat head to the River Lee’s nocturnal immersive terrace ‘To the Moon at The River Club’ in partnership with Hendrick’s Lunar Gin and Cork florist Fox Flowers.

This latest in their series of immersive terraces is designed to celebrate the human fascination with sky travel, the cosmos, and aeronautical endeavours.

Try a limited release Hendrick’s Lunar Gin from Master Distiller Lesley Gracie or choose from the list of whimsical cocktails including a ‘Cloud Nine’, ‘Freefall’ or ‘Moonmist’.

One euro from the sale of each cocktail goes to the Blackrock Castle Observatory and the Dark Skies project to raise awareness about the impact of light pollution on nocturnal biodiversity and pollinators.

Get reading for a great cause — the MS Readathon is back

Lorna Cahill, Dublin, with her children Harry (9) and Sophia (7) at the launch of the 34th MS Readathon in St Anne’s Park, Clontarf. Lorna was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2010 and is an ambassador for MS Ireland for this year’s campaign. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Many of us remember participating in the MS Readathon as children and this year one of Ireland’s oldest fundraisers is back for its 34th year.

With a new interactive website, MS Ireland is inviting children and adults to take part during November to raise funds to help the 9,000 people living with Multiple Sclerosis in Ireland.

The fundraiser was launched by iconic author Roald Dahl back in 1988 and has always been popular with school kids, but this year individual adults and those in office, club or family teams are invited to rediscover their love of reading while helping raise much needed funds for individuals and families affected by MS. Register online.

Premium hampers from Kate’s Kitchen Sligo

Fine foods, grocery, and gift store, Kate’s Kitchen in Sligo town, is a great place to find gorgeous foodie gifts for yourself or others.

With beautifully presented hampers now available nationwide you can send an outdoorsy friend ‘The Warrior’ (€95) complete with herbal teas, reusable thermal cups and woolly socks, or send a ‘Hi There’ (€60) with wine, cheese, crackers and chutney, to let a loved one know you’re thinking of them.

Irish businesses stocked include Fixx coffee, Sheridans, Builín Blasta, Skelligs chocolates, Kilbeggan, Bean & Goose, Moss + Cable as well as their own ‘Kate’s’ range of delicious jams and chutneys.

All eyes on the new eyeshadow palettes from Irish brand Ayu

With a return to glamour and an emphasis on lids, lashes and brows this Autumn/Winter the two new eye shadow palettes by Irish cosmetic brand Ayu caught our eye. Pictured is the ‘Sapphire Eye Shadow’ palette which features five shades from cobalt to rich navy - perfect for creating a bold smokey lid in time for party season.

The brand’s ‘Emerald Eye Shadow’ palette features beautiful rich greens and golds which look wonderful on those with green and hazel eyes, €27.50.

Amy Huberman charms with Newbridge Silverware collection

Ireland’s sweetheart — actress and writer Amy Huberman — has added more designs to her collection for Newbridge Silverware inspired by her love of antique Victorian charms with their symbolism — from love to strength, courage to good luck. The pieces look great when worn alone or layered and feature gold plated chains and charms, lapis lazuli, aventurine and opalite.

These affordable prices (from €25) are designed to allow you to express your own style or to treat someone to a really lovely gift that won’t break the bank. Available at retailers nationwide and online.