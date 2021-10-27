Winter is coming: The best long coats to wear this season

"This season, designers have gone back to basics giving us classic silhouettes with a twist"
Winter is coming: The best long coats to wear this season

A guest is seen wearing a yellow coat and white suit outside of Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Donell Woodson/Getty Images)

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Winter is the season where style is defined by what we wear on the outside rather then in. This season, designers have gone back to basics giving us classic silhouettes with a twist. 

Think longline coats in bright colours that are sure to make a style statement. For a cosy vibe ankle grazing duvet coats or fun furs have you covered.

Get The Look

Be inspired by New York street style where bright colours lend well to creating a warm winter look.

Get Cosy

Faux Fur Coat, €895, Shrimps
Faux Fur Coat, €895, Shrimps

Channel your inner Margot Tenenbaum in a ‘70s inspired faux fur coat, €895, Shrimps.

Winter Check

Check Coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Check Coat, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Wrap up warm in earthy burnt orange tones, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Red Alert

Red Coat, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts
Red Coat, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts

Add vibrancy to your winter style in statement red, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts.

Hide And Seek

Camouflage Coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at BT
Camouflage Coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at BT

Don’t expect to be incognito in this street style ready camo coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at Brown Thomas.

Call The Hounds

Houndstooth Coat, €1175, Magee 1866
Houndstooth Coat, €1175, Magee 1866

Classic monochrome always looks chic in a houndstooth print, €1,175, Magee 1866.

Duvet Day

Quilted Coat, €150, Cos
Quilted Coat, €150, Cos

A slim-lined quilted coat gives you all the warmth you need without the bulk, €150, Cos.

In The Trenches

Oversized Trench, €79.95, Zara
Oversized Trench, €79.95, Zara

An oversized trench coat will keep you dancing in the rain, €79.95, Zara.

Sky’s The Limit

Aviator Coat, €113, River Island
Aviator Coat, €113, River Island

Fly high in the fashion stakes with a leather style aviator jacket, €113, River Island.

Powder Puff

Puffa Jacket, €49.95, Zalando
Puffa Jacket, €49.95, Zalando

Brighten up those cold days while keeping warm in a pastel puffa, €49.95, Pieces at Zalando.

Read More

14 gorgeous gowns to guarantee you're the best-dressed wedding guest

More in this section

Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech
Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show  Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 
The Magpie: Treat yourself to these brand new beauty buys The Magpie: Long-lasting lipstick, teeth-whitening kits and multi-tasking brushes
#ieStyle
Winter is coming: The best long coats to wear this season

14 gorgeous gowns to guarantee you're the best-dressed wedding guest

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices