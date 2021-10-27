Winter is coming: The best long coats to wear this season

Winter is the season where style is defined by what we wear on the outside rather then in. This season, designers have gone back to basics giving us classic silhouettes with a twist.
Think longline coats in bright colours that are sure to make a style statement. For a cosy vibe ankle grazing duvet coats or fun furs have you covered.
Be inspired by New York street style where bright colours lend well to creating a warm winter look.
Channel your inner Margot Tenenbaum in a ‘70s inspired faux fur coat, €895, Shrimps.
Wrap up warm in earthy burnt orange tones, €349.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Add vibrancy to your winter style in statement red, €380, MaxCo Runway at Arnotts.
Don’t expect to be incognito in this street style ready camo coat, €2,550, Balenciaga at Brown Thomas.
Classic monochrome always looks chic in a houndstooth print, €1,175, Magee 1866.
A slim-lined quilted coat gives you all the warmth you need without the bulk, €150, Cos.
An oversized trench coat will keep you dancing in the rain, €79.95, Zara.
Fly high in the fashion stakes with a leather style aviator jacket, €113, River Island.
Brighten up those cold days while keeping warm in a pastel puffa, €49.95, Pieces at Zalando.