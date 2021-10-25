Bargain Hunter: Christmas scents, toy savings and boxes of wine for €40

Kids toys savings

If you’re getting the kiddos Christmas presents early this year, pop your head into Smyths Toys Superstores who have some great deals on Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Lego, Sylvanian Families and Disney toys. The Disney Frozen Fashion Set Anna and Elsa Fashion Dolls (Now €39.99, originally €59.99) come with six of the sisters' outfits from the movie alongside shoes and accessories and are sure to be a winner.

PAW Patrol Moto Pups Chase’s Deluxe Pull Back Motorcycle Vehicle, €12.99, Smyths Toy Superstores

The immensely popular PAW Patrol Moto Pups figurines and their motorcycles are also on offer at Smyths currently, priced at €12.99, down from €17.99. One of the best deals is the Sylvanian Families Hillcrest Home Gift Set which is half price at €39.99 (down from €79.99).

iCLOTHING end of season sale

Online fashion retailer iCLOTHING is currently offering up to 70% off a range of items on the site as part of its end-of-season sale. The Irish retailer stocks a range of popular brands including Girl in Mind, Glamorous, Jacqueline De Yong, Lavish Alice, Lipsy, Vero Moda and Vila, so there is a lot to choose from. We love the John Zack Polka Dot Midi Dress in White which is currently 45% off. Available in sizes 8 to 16, it is now €29.95, originally €54.95.

AX Paris Tina Glitter Wrap Over Dress , €13.48, iCLOTHING

The AX Paris Tina Glitter Wrap Over Dress would be a gorgeous addition to your Christmas wardrobe and is currently 70% off. Available in sizes 8 to 16, it is priced at just €13.48, down from €44.95. The retailer also offers a 15% discount to students.

Christmas scents

Newgrange Living Festive Spice Luxury Candle, €10, SHAWS

There are some great bargains to be had in SHAWS’ autumn sale including some stellar deals on Christmas candles and diffusers. Pick up a variety of Yankee Candle’s Christmas scents in Large Jars for just €20 (originally €30) or a bargain €35 Yankee Christmas candle set which is valued at €72.60. The set includes a medium jar (Letters To Santa), two small jars (Snow In Love and Candlelit Cabin), a pack of 12 tea lights in the Christmas Eve scent and Warm Cashmere, Evergreen Mist and All Is Bright votive candles.

You can also pick up some of Newgrange Living’s Christmas collection at half their usual price including the Festive Spice Luxury Candle for €10 (usually €20) and the Festival Spice Luxury Diffuser also €10 (usually €20).

Wine O’Clock

6 pack of Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc 75cl, €40, Supervalu

It’s time to start stocking up for Christmas, and this deal from Supervalu is not one to be missed. For just €40 you can pick up a 6 pack of Cono Sur Sauvignon Blanc 75cl or a 6 pack of Cono Sur Cabernet Sauvignon 75cl. Both usually retail around the €11 or €12 mark, with sale prices dipping to €9 or €8 at best, so at €6.67 a bottle, this is definitely a steal. Be quick though - the offer is only valid until this Wednesday, Oct 27 and while stocks last.

H&M up to 50% off sale

Fashion giant H&M is offering up to 50% off clothing, shoes, homeware and beauty in stores and online and there are some great deals to be found. We love the high-profile leather boots with square toes, block heels and zip for €40, down from €79.99. Plus - they’re available in half sizes, 2.5 to 8.

Leather Boots, €40, H&M

A beautiful faux fur coat in cream with wide notch lapels, dropped shoulders and concealed press-studs down the front is also on offer at €21 (originally €39.99). Available in XS - XL. A calf-length silk skirt in a gorgeous light purple hue is also on the sale rack - priced at €15, down from €22.99. Available in sizes XS - XXL. Students can benefit from a 15% discount too.