Five bestselling products raising money for breast cancer awareness this month

It is always heartening to learn your favourite beauty or hair product is making a difference. This is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and several brands dressed their bestsellers in pink and pledged to donate a percentage of sales to supporting the cause. Some are a splurge, others are bits you’d be buying any other time of year, and all are more special right now. Just as a shout-out, Tom Ford Beauty is donating $60, 000 (about €51.8K) to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation regardless of what anyone buys. As if we needed another reason to love Tom Ford.

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, Limited Edition 100ml, €118 at brownthomas.com

I wrote about Peony & Blush Suede in exclamations when it first launched, it is a truly beautiful fragrance and perfect for this time of year. That’s just as well because you’re likely to empty a new bottle before 2022. This cologne is unobtrusive but fresh with the juicy scent of red apple and the opulence of jasmine, rose and gillyflower. Not all peonies are fragrant but those used in perfumery are very sweet, this is distinctly feminine. Blush suede doesn’t have a scent you’ll know but what this brand divines it to be is lovely, quite leathery. I would never advocate choosing a fragrance because it is a bestseller, who wants to spend so much just to smell like everyone else? However, if you wear perfume every day and work in a small space it’s probably good manners to choose something that lots of people like. The limited-edition 100ml bottle is decorated with pink hearts and €20 of the purchase price will go to breast cancer research.

Ghd Gold Hair Straightener in Rose Pink, €169 at ghdhair.com

“Hair tools make fantastic Christmas gifts,” I’ve often thought while shopping for people I don’t know well, and you do tend to need a ghd every day when you’re going out over the party season. This rose-pink pair of ghd’s signature gold hair straighteners is printed with a reminded to self-check every month. It heats to 185ºC temperature for optimum styling, any hotter it will damage the hair, any cooler and the style will be less fabulous. The sleek design and round barrel allow for versatile, snag-free styling, quickly and easily. Ghd really thought of everything, it even falls asleep after half an hour left idle, so there’s no need to worry if you leave without turning it off. €10 from each sale will be donated to Irish Cancer Society.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, €95 at brownthomas.com and arnotts.ie

If you’ve yet to try Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum, you couldn’t start with a better bottle than the one in the pink-ribbon sleeve. The serum itself is the brand’s signature product. The current iteration formula contains tripeptide-32 and a friendly type of bacteria known as lactobacillus. Like many other peptides, tripeptide-32 has cell-communicating ability. Tripeptide-32 appears to have a protective effect against proteins that damage cells. There’s also squalene, hyaluronic acid, chamomile, caffeine, and lots of other things it will look like your skin is thanking you for in the morning. It doesn’t have pure retinol, which is generally something I recommend using at night, but it won’t disrupt your retinol serum if you apply it afterwards, either. A fifth of the purchase price benefits breast cancer research.

Jane Iredale Pink Glacé Hydropure Hyaluronic Lipgloss, €27 at janeiredale.co.uk

Sheer pink lipgloss is universally flattering and this one is rich in moisturising, naturally plumping and antioxidant ingredients. Castor oil gives it a syrupy texture. There’s mango seed and shea butters in there, as well as avocado, an anti-ageing peptide and lots of jojoba oil. It won’t change your life, but you’ll get a lot of wear out of it, it’s gorgeous and the entire purchase price benefits a UK charity called Against Breast Cancer.

Pink Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, €130 at revitalash.ie

Revitalash Cosmetics was founded on the love between a husband and wife, and his desire to help her feel more beautiful during her courageous fight against breast cancer. Revitalash is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its pink edition Advanced Eyelash Conditioner in 3.5ml and 2ml sizes. A tenth of each sale will be donated to breast cancer research and education initiatives. Made to offset the toll that time, illness, and daily makeup take on the lashes, this serum is formulated with a peptide complex to defend against breakage and brittleness, wheat protein to fortify and condition, and saw palmetto (rich in essential fatty acids) to help promote shiny lashes.