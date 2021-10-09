The six trends we'll be wearing this autumn/winter season, according to Brown Thomas

Autumn/Winter 2021 presents a diverse and playful optimistic season with designers celebrating the start of the return to normality once again.

Stunning partywear emerges as a huge focus, colour is in abundance with outerwear making an eye-catching statement with funky faux-fur coats and puffer styles. Tailoring dominates again this season and adopts a casual ease as we gravitate towards normality again whilst also giving a nod to the 80s with strong shoulders and decadent fabrics.

This AW21, Brown Thomas Cork is excited to introduce nine new labels including Anine Bing, Magali Pascal, Viktoria & Woods, CeliaB and Free People with The Shoe Rooms welcoming JW Anderson, Chloé, Off-White and Magda Butrym.

COLOUR THERAPY

Chunky knit wool sweater, €415, panel knit skirt, €290, both Victoria, Victoria Beckham, brown chunky boots, €230, Kurt Geiger

Hyper-bright colours add an injection of playful energy and optimism for AW21. A bold approach to colour is a key consideration for this season with yellows and purples incorporated into many designer collections.

POWER PUFF

Rose printed puffer coat, €2,250, black corset dress, €1,550, both Dolce & Gabbana, combat boots in black, €975, Magda Butrym

A focus on luxury comfort and weatherproof functionality brings newness to jackets and outerwear as designers look ahead to a season of outdoor adventures and winter getaways. Casual dress codes and the appetite now for high-low dressing sees the emergence of the bomber jacket as key for this season.

DRESS AGAIN

Pleated silk midi dress, €1490, Victoria Beckham, embellished floral pumps, €955, Magda Butrym

Designers are marking the emergence from a post-lockdown reality with ‘dress again’ a key focus for this season. As seen here with Victoria Beckham, the designer’s graceful, everyday long-sleeved dresses were recut for a flowing ease.

OUT! OUT! OUT!

Floral print midi dress, €340, Rotate, black pumps, €615, Magda Butrym

Designers are celebrating the return to normality for AW21 showcasing exquisite partywear that oozes glamour and updating occasion wear for smaller, more casual intimate gatherings. Metallic hues, exquisite florals, mini dresses and knits paired with ultra-feminine pencil skirts are all in the mix for this trend.

ALL HAIL THE 80S

Single-breasted blazer, €1,950, high-waisted trousers, €695, v-neck pink knit, €695, all Dolce & Gabbana, black pumps, €615, Magda Butrym

Voluminous shapes in indulgent fabrics spilled back from the 1980s and onto the AW21 catwalks. As showcased here by Dolce & Gabbana, strong shoulders and bright colours bring this era to life for AW21.

BIG BIRD ENERGY

Cream aviator jacket, €470, Viktoria & Woods; floral print dress, €400, Magali Pascal, crossbody bag, €395, See by Chloe

Autumn/ Winter is never complete without statement coats with designers elevating their outerwear staples with shearling and faux fur for this season.