The six trends we'll be wearing this autumn/winter season, according to Brown Thomas

Autumn/Winter 2021 presents a diverse and playful optimistic season with designers celebrating the start of the return to normality once again.
Stunning partywear emerges as a huge focus, colour is in abundance with outerwear making an eye-catching statement with funky faux-fur coats and puffer styles. Tailoring dominates again this season and adopts a casual ease as we gravitate towards normality again whilst also giving a nod to the 80s with strong shoulders and decadent fabrics.
This AW21, Brown Thomas Cork is excited to introduce nine new labels including Anine Bing, Magali Pascal, Viktoria & Woods, CeliaB and Free People with The Shoe Rooms welcoming JW Anderson, Chloé, Off-White and Magda Butrym.
Hyper-bright colours add an injection of playful energy and optimism for AW21. A bold approach to colour is a key consideration for this season with yellows and purples incorporated into many designer collections.
A focus on luxury comfort and weatherproof functionality brings newness to jackets and outerwear as designers look ahead to a season of outdoor adventures and winter getaways. Casual dress codes and the appetite now for high-low dressing sees the emergence of the bomber jacket as key for this season.
Designers are marking the emergence from a post-lockdown reality with ‘dress again’ a key focus for this season. As seen here with Victoria Beckham, the designer’s graceful, everyday long-sleeved dresses were recut for a flowing ease.
Designers are celebrating the return to normality for AW21 showcasing exquisite partywear that oozes glamour and updating occasion wear for smaller, more casual intimate gatherings. Metallic hues, exquisite florals, mini dresses and knits paired with ultra-feminine pencil skirts are all in the mix for this trend.
Voluminous shapes in indulgent fabrics spilled back from the 1980s and onto the AW21 catwalks. As showcased here by Dolce & Gabbana, strong shoulders and bright colours bring this era to life for AW21.
Autumn/ Winter is never complete without statement coats with designers elevating their outerwear staples with shearling and faux fur for this season.