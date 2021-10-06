Sweater weather: 11 cosy knits to wear this autumn/winter

With ‘hybrid work/life’ dominating an ever-evolving pandemic language, it feels timely to talk about knitwear.
A steady rise in bike-to-work commutes, a growing love affair with comfort, coupled with the omnipresence of Zoom-induced ‘waist-up’ dressing makes the humble geansaί a veritable closet champ.
New iterations see a combination of tactile fabrics, placement details and bright colourways - a strategic trifecta in lifting one’s spirits while returning to the fine art of living.
Pick a knit, why don’t you from our colourful edit.
Sphere One, €795
Uterqüe, €89
Uterqüe, €119
Zalando, €325
Sphere One, €870
Uterqüe, €119
Arket, €89
Shrimps, €475
Ganni, €195
Arket, €190
Moss + Cable, €185
- ZOOM ROOM: Enhance that video call with bouclé appliqués shoulder or crafty collar details.
- IN GOOD HANDS: Out of handwashing detergent? Try using a teaspoon of baby shampoo when washing your sweater in the sink.
- VESTED INTERESTS: The trending sweater vest continues its stylish ascent. Layer over a shirt under a blazer for jacket-free days or chilly offices – take your pick.
- TOTALLY FLEECED: Though light and airy, mohair is durable and resistant to dirt and matting. What’s more, it’s among the warmest natural fibres; even warmer when mixed with wool or alpaca.