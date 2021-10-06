Sweater weather: 11 cosy knits to wear this autumn/winter

From the classic Aran to a modern mohair vest, we share 11 ways to wear knitwear
It feels timely to talk about knitwear

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

With ‘hybrid work/life’ dominating an ever-evolving pandemic language, it feels timely to talk about knitwear. 

A steady rise in bike-to-work commutes, a growing love affair with comfort, coupled with the omnipresence of Zoom-induced ‘waist-up’ dressing makes the humble geansaί a veritable closet champ. 

New iterations see a combination of tactile fabrics, placement details and bright colourways - a strategic trifecta in lifting one’s spirits while returning to the fine art of living. 

Pick a knit, why don’t you from our colourful edit.

Purslane grosgrain sweater

Sphere One, €795
Sphere One, €795

Sphere One, €795 

Sweater with bouclé appliqués

Uterque, €89
Uterque, €89

Uterqüe, €89 

Guipure Peter Pan collar cardigan

Uterque, €119
Uterque, €119

Uterqüe, €119 

Sandro knit collar coatigan

Zalando, €325
Zalando, €325

Zalando, €325 

Skellig 5-ply Currachan sweater

Sphere One, €870
Sphere One, €870

Sphere One, €870 

Intarsia sweater

Uterque, €119
Uterque, €119

Uterqüe, €119 

Mohair vest

Arket, €89
Arket, €89

Arket, €89 

‘Chester’ cardigan

Shrimps, €475
Shrimps, €475

Shrimps, €475 

Wool-cotton vest

Ganni, €195
Ganni, €195

Ganni, €195 

Mohair roll-neck jumper

Arket, €190
Arket, €190

Arket, €190 

‘The Classic Aran’ sweater

Moss + Cable, €185
Moss + Cable, €185

Moss + Cable, €185 

STYLE NOTES:

  • ZOOM ROOM: Enhance that video call with bouclé appliqués shoulder or crafty collar details.
  • IN GOOD HANDS: Out of handwashing detergent? Try using a teaspoon of baby shampoo when washing your sweater in the sink.
  • VESTED INTERESTS: The trending sweater vest continues its stylish ascent. Layer over a shirt under a blazer for jacket-free days or chilly offices – take your pick.
  • TOTALLY FLEECED: Though light and airy, mohair is durable and resistant to dirt and matting. What’s more, it’s among the warmest natural fibres; even warmer when mixed with wool or alpaca.

Family Notices