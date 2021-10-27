9 pawfect costumes for your pooch this Halloween - and most are on sale

Spooktacular ideas from The Costume Shop, Pet World and Dunnes 
Pope costume from funidelia.ie,€14.24 Halloween costumes for dogs article

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 12:00
Nicole Glennon

Holier-than-thou  

This classic Pope costume might be the one for your little angel - currently on sale at a bargain price of just €14.24 from funidelia.ie.

Locked down 

Prisoner dog costume from thecostumeshop.ie, €24.99 Halloween costumes for dogs article
The best boy will become the bold boy with this two piece prisoner costume from thecostumeshop.ie (€24.99).

Doggo smash

Hulk dog costume, €8, Dunnes Stores
Your pooch has probably already got the "smashing things" side of this Hulk Halloween costume down. €8 from Dunnes Stores.

Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters costume from thecostumeshop.ie, €28.99 Halloween costumes for dogs article
No spook, specter or haunt will be safe from you pup in this adorable Ghostbusters costume from thecostumeshop.ie. A tad on the pricey side at €28.99 - but it comes with an inflatable backpack!

Dino-mite doggo 

Stegosaurus dinosaur costume from Funidelia.ie, €30.53
Trick-or-treaters will roar with delight when they see your pup in this Stegosaurus get-up. Currently retailing at €30.53 on funidelia.ie.

Batpup 

Batman dog costume, Petworld.ie €20 Halloween costumers for dogs article
Da da da da da da da da batpup! Your pup can be a superhero this Halloween with this €20 Batman pet costume from petworld.ie. It comes with a chest piece, cape, headpiece and belt.

The fairest of them all

Snow White costume from funidelia.ie, €26.18.
There will be oohs and ahhs at this charming Snow White costume from funidelia.ie. It includes a dress and a ribbon and is priced at €26.18.

Ay ay captain

Pirate costume, €10.80, Boohoo.com
Your furry friend will be captain of the seas in this cute pirate costume from Boohoo.com. It's currently 40% off and priced at just €10.80 too.

On the ranch

How cute is this rider dog costume from pimpmypooch.ie? Suitable for smaller breed dogs and priced at €19.95.

