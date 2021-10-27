9 pawfect costumes for your pooch this Halloween - and most are on sale

This classic Pope costume might be the one for your little angel - currently on sale at a bargain price of just €14.24 from funidelia.ie.
The best boy will become the bold boy with this two piece prisoner costume from thecostumeshop.ie (€24.99).
Your pooch has probably already got the "smashing things" side of this Hulk Halloween costume down. €8 from Dunnes Stores.
No spook, specter or haunt will be safe from you pup in this adorable Ghostbusters costume from thecostumeshop.ie. A tad on the pricey side at €28.99 - but it comes with an inflatable backpack!
Trick-or-treaters will roar with delight when they see your pup in this Stegosaurus get-up. Currently retailing at €30.53 on funidelia.ie.
Da da da da da da da da batpup! Your pup can be a superhero this Halloween with this €20 Batman pet costume from petworld.ie. It comes with a chest piece, cape, headpiece and belt.
There will be oohs and ahhs at this charming Snow White costume from funidelia.ie. It includes a dress and a ribbon and is priced at €26.18.
Your furry friend will be captain of the seas in this cute pirate costume from Boohoo.com. It's currently 40% off and priced at just €10.80 too.
How cute is this rider dog costume from pimpmypooch.ie? Suitable for smaller breed dogs and priced at €19.95.