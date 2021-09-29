11 ways to wear leather this autumn/winter season

Sustainability is to the fore in the latest excursion for a perennial fashion classic
Autumnal tones and sustainable processes are the move in leather this season.

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Leather is one of those oxymorons that dominates our wardrobes: tough yet soft, trending yet season-free. Perhaps that’s what defines its gravitas. 

The evolution of iterations from biker to boardroom proves not only its versatility but its confirmation as a closet staple. 

For autumn, expect rich autumnal tones in relaxed silhouettes with sustainable processes like chrome-free tanning and dyeing coming to the fore. 

Looking for inspiration? We’ve got 11 different options to try on for size.

Iris & Ink Considered Collection 'Blaise' wrap effect leather midi dress, The Outnet, €728
Iris & Ink Considered Collection ‘Blaise’ wrap effect leather midi dress, The Outnet, €728

Iris & Ink Considered Collection ‘Blaise’ wrap effect leather midi dress, The Outnet, €728 

COS, €195
COS, €195

Leather vest, COS, €195 

COS, €350
COS, €350

Leather windbreaker, COS, €350 

COS, €350
COS, €350

Oversized leather shirt, COS, €350 

Zalando, was €659, now €529.95
Zalando, was €659, now €529.95

House of Dagmar ‘Ruth’ chrome-free leather skirt, Zalando, was €659; now €529.95 

Zalando, €427
Zalando, €427

Hosbjerg ‘Debbie’ leather jacket, Zalando, €427 

Arnotts, €250
Arnotts, €250

Selected Femme ‘Kuma’ flared leather trousers, Arnotts, €250 

The Outnet, €482
The Outnet, €482

Iris & Ink Considered Collection 'Avriel' shorts, The Outnet, €482 

Whistles, €495
Whistles, €495

Puff sleeve leather dress, Whistles, €495 

Arket, €390
Arket, €390

Chrome-free short leather coat, Arket, €390 

EASY DOES IT: Flared hems and elasticated waistbands make leather trousers a new daywear favourite.

BOX CLEVER: Swap a leather blazer or biker jacket for easy-to-layer boxier brethren.

BREAK IT UP: Layer a thin polo neck knit beneath a leather dress or tank top for added texture and visual interest.

SKIRTING THE ISSUE: Not keen on skirts? Opt for Bermuda shorts or culottes instead. Pair with knee boots and a chunky sweater or a silky blouse and heels.

Family Notices