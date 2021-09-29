11 ways to wear leather this autumn/winter season

Leather is one of those oxymorons that dominates our wardrobes: tough yet soft, trending yet season-free. Perhaps that’s what defines its gravitas.
The evolution of iterations from biker to boardroom proves not only its versatility but its confirmation as a closet staple.
For autumn, expect rich autumnal tones in relaxed silhouettes with sustainable processes like chrome-free tanning and dyeing coming to the fore.
Looking for inspiration? We’ve got 11 different options to try on for size.
Iris & Ink Considered Collection ‘Blaise’ wrap effect leather midi dress, The Outnet, €728
Leather vest, COS, €195
Leather windbreaker, COS, €350
Oversized leather shirt, COS, €350
House of Dagmar ‘Ruth’ chrome-free leather skirt, Zalando, was €659; now €529.95
Hosbjerg ‘Debbie’ leather jacket, Zalando, €427
Selected Femme ‘Kuma’ flared leather trousers, Arnotts, €250
Iris & Ink Considered Collection 'Avriel' shorts, The Outnet, €482
Puff sleeve leather dress, Whistles, €495
Chrome-free short leather coat, Arket, €390
Flared hems and elasticated waistbands make leather trousers a new daywear favourite.
Swap a leather blazer or biker jacket for easy-to-layer boxier brethren.
Layer a thin polo neck knit beneath a leather dress or tank top for added texture and visual interest.
Not keen on skirts? Opt for Bermuda shorts or culottes instead. Pair with knee boots and a chunky sweater or a silky blouse and heels.