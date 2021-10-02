Weekend Loves: Lonely Planet; vases made from recycled copper; jewellery from Fermoy

See the world with the Lonely Planet’s guide for children

‘The Travel Book for Kids’ by Lonely Planet is the perfect book for armchair travellers and real-life adventurers alike. This children’s version of ‘The Travel Book’ (a new edition of which is also out now) is a colourful and interesting educational resource for kids aged between 9 and 12 years.

With a page dedicated to each of the 230 countries and independent territories around the world, it is a great addition to any home or classroom library.

Stylish seating for the pet that has everything

DFS pet sofas. Honey pet sofa in mustard (medium size) €359

Just when you thought you couldn’t pamper your pooch any further, along comes the pet sofa from DFS. Available in four ranges, the pet sofas are available in sizes small, medium, and large and designed to accommodate your trusty companion — whatever their size.

Coordinate with your (human) decor with a range of fabrics that includes chunky corduroys and plush velvet. Pictured here is the 'Honey' pet sofa in mustard (medium size)

Darling recycled bud vases by Kopper Kreation

Kopper Kreation copper pipe flower bud vase. set of 3 starts from €40

Founder of Kopper Kreation, Emmet Bosonnet, has just launched the latest addition to his range of industrial-style homewares — a set of three cute little vases made from recycled copper piping and salvaged scientific test tubes. The copper receptacles feature a beautiful natural patina so no two are alike, and the test tubes were sourced at the auction of an old science lab. Each vase is suitable for both fresh and dried flowers and comes with a natural cork stopper — you can even use them for place settings or wedding favour.

Prices for a set of three start at €40, kopperkreation.com

Shopping made easy with fashion edits by stylist Sarah Rickard

Influencer Sarah Rickard.

Popular fashion stylist and influencer, Sarah Rickard, takes her style advice to the next level with the launch of her online shopping boutique and personal shopping experience.

The experienced stylist, who has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram, has just launched her first AW21 drop from her select edit of the brands already popular in her weekly #TryOnTuesday Instagram videos.

Rickard has worked as a stylist, personal shopper, and fashion buyer for 17 years and now followers and fans can shop brands such as Suncoo and Second Female via her 'Styled By: Sarah Rickard' website.

She also offers one-to-one styling appointments at her in-house studio in Ratoath, Co. Meath where customers can reserve the garments they want to try on and book an appointment.

New stockist for Simon Barber jewellery

Simon Barber 'Moonshine pendant', €185

Simon Barber is a fifth-generation jeweller from Fermoy, County Cork who uses many of the tools and techniques passed down from father to son over five generations. With the family business founded in 1869, Barber has learned many of his techniques from his father Dermot.

Simon previously studied art and horology and his designs are inspired by nature, texture, and organic shapes as well as by Irish design and heritage. Pictured here is his ‘Moonshine’ pendant from the ‘By the Light of the Moon’ collection — a 3D design featuring a disc of 9ct gold inside a recessed circle of oxidised silver.

Simon Barber’s jewellery is now stocked at Blarney Woollen Mills as well as at Kilkenny, Nassau Street, Dublin, and various craft shops countrywide including Adrigole Arts on the Beara Peninsula and Serendipity in Killarney.

Comfort chapped lips with natural balms by Dublin Herbalists

The set of four lip balms includes Sweet Orange, Honey, Peppermint and Pomegranate. The long-wear formula will keep lips nourished and moisturised, the addition of castor oil adds a subtle shine and the delicious scents will boost your mood.