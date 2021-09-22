Playing dress-up again: 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game

Remember these? Everyone loves a comeback. This season the furloughed dress has been reinstated as wardrobe royalty and not a moment too soon. Equal parts practical and party-ready, expect the one-and-done doyenne to rise to any occasion. Crown optional. We’ve got 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game below.
Uterqüe
The Outnet, €325
Zara, €79.95
Toast, €245
Brown Thomas, €1,490
TWINSET, €242
Lisou, €645
Brown Thomas, €360
Stine Goya, €270
The Outnet, €825
- Add polish to a humble shirt dress with luxe fabrics like leather.
- Turbocharge your dopamine levels with mood-boosting colours like dynamic red, creative orange and calming blue.
- Keen on comfort? Balance a notice-me print with a roomy silhouette.
- Dial down your favourite dress with chunky boots and an oversized blazer or layer with a fine knit.