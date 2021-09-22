Playing dress-up again: 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game

Dresses are the ultimate one-and-done outfit
Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Remember these? Everyone loves a comeback. This season the furloughed dress has been reinstated as wardrobe royalty and not a moment too soon. Equal parts practical and party-ready, expect the one-and-done doyenne to rise to any occasion. Crown optional. We’ve got 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game below.

Sequin dress, polo sweater, scarf, and shoes

Sequin dress, €129; polo sweater, €89; scarf, €49; shoes, €139, Uterqüe
Iris & Ink Considered Collection silk dress

The Outnet, €325
Ruffle neck dress

Zara, €79.95
‘Mila Bolete’ print dress

Toast, €245
Victoria Beckham silk-georgette dress

Brown Thomas, €1,490
‘Agate’ pleated satin long dress

TWINSET, €242
‘Greta’ metallic lamé tiered dress

Lisou, €645
Weekend Max Mara ‘Pulvino’ belted shirt dress

Brown Thomas, €360
‘Jasmine’ floral dress

Stine Goya, €270
Iris & Ink Considered Collection ‘Eugenie’ leather dress

The Outnet, €825
STYLE NOTES:

  • SECOND SKIN: Add polish to a humble shirt dress with luxe fabrics like leather.
  • HUE LOOK GOOD: Turbocharge your dopamine levels with mood-boosting colours like dynamic red, creative orange and calming blue.
  • LET IT OUT: Keen on comfort? Balance a notice-me print with a roomy silhouette.
  • LAYER CAKE: Dial down your favourite dress with chunky boots and an oversized blazer or layer with a fine knit.

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

