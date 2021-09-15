Check yourself: 11 ways to rock trend-proof prints

Box clever with a perennial fashion favourite
Check yourself: 11 ways to rock trend-proof prints

Square away your fashion foibles with box-ticking checks.

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

INSPIRATION:

Buffalo, Prince of Wales, gingham, plaid, shepherd’s, basketweave, checkerboard, madras: iterations of the humble check print are seemingly endless. So is its pedigree. 

With a family tree that can be traced back to the 16th century, its stalwart presence on the trend radar is expected, if not nepotistic. 

Continually reimagined in new silhouettes and colourways, treat this pattern as one that will stay on repeat. Your closet will thank you for it. Here are eleven ways how.

H&amp;M, €49.99
H&M, €49.99

Check overshirt, H&M, €49.99 

Munthe, €249
Munthe, €249

‘Reno’ check dress, Munthe, €249 

Net-a-Porter, €395
Net-a-Porter, €395

Sea ‘Adela’ checked wool and cotton-blend tank, Net-a-Porter, €395 

'Manon' check wool mix coat, L.K.Bennett, €675
‘Manon’ check wool mix coat, L.K.Bennett, €675

‘Manon’ check wool mix coat, L.K.Bennett, €675 

Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90
Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90

Wool-blend check classic coat, Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90 

&amp; Other Stories, €59
& Other Stories, €59

Organic cotton ruffled collar cotton shirt, & Other Stories, €59 

Zalando, €100
Zalando, €100

Barbour ‘Callan’ tote, Zalando, €100 

Arnotts, €350
Arnotts, €350

See By Chloé high neck check mini dress, Arnotts, €350 

Scotch &amp; Soda, €239.95
Scotch & Soda, €239.95

Short tweed jacket, Scotch & Soda, €239.95 

Zalando, €74
Zalando, €74

Asra ‘Fin’ mules, Zalando, €74 

STYLE NOTES:

  • FRILL SEEKER: Balance the geometric rigour of check prints with a Victoriana or prairie collar.
  • BRIGHTEN UP: Take a heritage print to high velocity with saturated colourways like yellow.
  • OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Upgrade daywear denim and sweatshirt material with traditional Prince of Wales and plaid checks.
  • SPEND WISELY: Looking to invest? Make a classic check coat your perennial staple.

Family Notices