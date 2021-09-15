Check yourself: 11 ways to rock trend-proof prints

Buffalo, Prince of Wales, gingham, plaid, shepherd’s, basketweave, checkerboard, madras: iterations of the humble check print are seemingly endless. So is its pedigree.
With a family tree that can be traced back to the 16th century, its stalwart presence on the trend radar is expected, if not nepotistic.
Continually reimagined in new silhouettes and colourways, treat this pattern as one that will stay on repeat. Your closet will thank you for it. Here are eleven ways how.
Check overshirt, H&M, €49.99
‘Reno’ check dress, Munthe, €249
Sea ‘Adela’ checked wool and cotton-blend tank, Net-a-Porter, €395
‘Manon’ check wool mix coat, L.K.Bennett, €675
Wool-blend check classic coat, Tommy Hilfiger, €349.90
Organic cotton ruffled collar cotton shirt, & Other Stories, €59
Barbour ‘Callan’ tote, Zalando, €100
See By Chloé high neck check mini dress, Arnotts, €350
Short tweed jacket, Scotch & Soda, €239.95
Asra ‘Fin’ mules, Zalando, €74
- FRILL SEEKER: Balance the geometric rigour of check prints with a Victoriana or prairie collar.
- BRIGHTEN UP: Take a heritage print to high velocity with saturated colourways like yellow.
- OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Upgrade daywear denim and sweatshirt material with traditional Prince of Wales and plaid checks.
- SPEND WISELY: Looking to invest? Make a classic check coat your perennial staple.