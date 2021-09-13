Secondhand September? Sign me up!

Secondhand September? Consider me influenced. It’s a campaign with fashion cachet — Sienna Miller! Leopard print! Denim! — and slow fashion kudos. Miller, styled by British fashion editor Bay Garnett, wears a calf-length leopard-print coat and manages to look both nostalgic and contemporary. The clothes are Oxfam (yes, really).

For the uninitiated, Secondhand September challenges fashion lovers not to buy anything new for 30 days in a bid to promote better shopping habits. A necessary incentive given the textile industry accounts for up to 10 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions — more than international aviation and shipping combined.

While Sienna Miller has the capability to sell practically anything — I spent the better part of 2004 to 2007 trying to recreate the fringe she had in Alfie — there is something about Oxfam’s Secondhand September initiative that feels particularly apt right now.

In fashion, the month of September marks the shift into a new season. A time of catwalk shows, fast fashion drops and — traditionally — excess. Right now, the slew of swipe up links looming on my feed, whispers of cosy knits, transitional jackets and autumnal colours, are tempting.

There’s also cultural context to reckon with. By cultural context, I am referring to the fact that by the time the schools go back Irish people are hardwired to start the infinite scroll for “a good coat”. (And that’s before we get to the minefield that is The Winter Boot.) As a fashion writer, I’ve penned pieces on both the joy of shopping sustainably and embracing September with a textural autumn wardrobe. Why must these be mutually exclusive?

Sienna Miller for Oxfam Secondhand September 2021 - Green dress (unbranded) and green platforms by Versace.

The reality is that what's not often editorialised is the privilege attached to shopping sustainable fashion brands. (To note, I don’t disagree with the price of these products; I firmly believe producers and suppliers deserve a fair price for their work. The problem is, thanks to cut-price clothes, we have an entirely skewed idea of what constitutes a fair price for a cotton T-shirt.) Enter Nuw, the clothes swapping app democratising the sustainable market. Nuw’s founder, Malahide-born Aisling Byrne was frustrated by how sustainable fashion could, at times, feel elitist. “It felt like in order to be sustainable it had to be a luxury — like you had to buy your way into sustainability. It doesn’t seem authentic nor does it seem like a long term solution,” she says.

It’s essential, Byrne says, that we recognise the link between privilege and building a more sustainable life. “There is a locational privilege attached to good secondhand clothing,” she says. This is nothing new. It’s a well-known fact amongst charity shop combers that the fancier the postcode, the better the loot.

“Large cities tend to have fairly good access to preloved clothing or rental platforms,” Byrne says. “When you venture outside of these there aren't the same thrift stores or charity shops, nor do they have the same rental options. The likelihood, though, is people may have access to a large high street chain.” For better shopping practices to work, Byrne says, access must be easy and normalised. Pitting high street shoppers against sustainable ones is the very ‘othering’ that prevents endearing sustainability to the masses. It becomes a burden, an endeavour — like paying your taxes or reorganising your knicker drawer — that, intellectually, you know you must do but you put it off as long as you can until you have the emotional energy.

That the world will suddenly stop consuming high street fashion is unrealistic. There’s a reason why, in spite of allegations of keeping factories open during the Covid-19 crisis, Boohoo posted a 41 percent increase in revenue. People buy it. What is doable is to consume high street pieces that are already in circulation.

Whether it’s from a charity shop or via a nifty new site, there are no right or wrong ways to show your sustainable nous — nor are you going to overhaul your entire wardrobe overnight. A good starting point is to ensure sustainable choices are available to everyone. Plus, there’s always leopard-print coats.

Dawn of a Nuw era

Aisling Byrne, 28, originally started Nuw as a fashion rental app — it soon did a 180 to a pre-loved swapping site. “People told me, ‘This will only work if it’s luxury, no one is going to take high street secondhand.’ I thought it was strange because I always swapped clothes with my friends in that way.”

Nuw is accessible to a wide range of budgets: the most popular pieces being swapped are from Zara, Nike, & Other Stories and H&M. It operates on the basis that, simply, the earth has enough clothes so we should consume what’s already in circulation rather than buy new ones. It’s easy to get started, too. You don’t have to wait for your item to sell in order to buy something. Simply upload a preloved piece from your wardrobe to earn a token that you can spend immediately.

See thenuwardrobe.com; Nuw is available on Android and iPhone