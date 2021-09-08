What to wear on your next coffee morning

Let’s make getting dressed to leave the house the extra cherry on your coffee morning treat with these ten everyday looks
After a year of dressing from the waist up, it’s time to get back to the everyday style you love.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Byrnes

Now that we’re back in the real world and coffee mornings are no longer virtual it can be tough to decide what to wear. 

After a year of dressing from the waist up, it's time to get back to the everyday style you love. Let's make getting dressed to leave the house the extra cherry on your coffee morning treat.

Get The Look

Make your coffee morning look smart yet casual with a blazer and t-shirt combo as seen at Oxendales.

Urban Combat

Khaki Jeans, €119.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Versatile and timeless the khaki jean is the ideal alternative to blue denim, €119.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Line-Out

Rugby Jumper, €395, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at Zalando.
Love the rugby look? Take it from pitch to the streets with a frilled neck for extra femininity €395, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at Zalando.

Camel Toe

Camel Chelsea Boot, €49.99, Iclothing.
The chunky Chelsea boot is here to stay – match with a floral dress to create an easy transitional look, €49.99, iClothing.

#ieloves: High Tea

Tea Dress, €95, M&amp;S X Ghost.
Wear a floral tea-dress while enjoying your morning coffee, €95, M&S X Ghost.

Grey Matters

Cardigan, €285, Holzweiler.
Take your coffee morning to the park while wrapping up in the staple grey cardi, €285, Holzweiler.

Something More

Denim Shirt, €255, Ganni.
Transform the denim shirt into a big girl’s blouse with a statement frilled collar, €255, Ganni.

With Flair

Flared Jeans, €55, River Island.
Ditch the skinnies and go old school with a flattering fit and flare, €55, River Island.

Totes Amazing

Tote Bag, €159, &amp; Other Stories.
Stay in style while carrying everything but the kitchen sink, €159, & Other Stories.

Jump In

Sweater Dress, €33, New Look.
A sweater dress is a staple sartorial piece that will bring you from coffee in the morning to dinner in the evening, €33, New Look.

