What to wear on your next coffee morning

Now that we’re back in the real world and coffee mornings are no longer virtual it can be tough to decide what to wear.
After a year of dressing from the waist up, it’s time to get back to the everyday style you love. Let’s make getting dressed to leave the house the extra cherry on your coffee morning treat.
Make your coffee morning look smart yet casual with a blazer and t-shirt combo as seen at Oxendales.
Versatile and timeless the khaki jean is the ideal alternative to blue denim, €119.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Love the rugby look? Take it from pitch to the streets with a frilled neck for extra femininity €395, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at Zalando.
The chunky Chelsea boot is here to stay – match with a floral dress to create an easy transitional look, €49.99, iClothing.
Wear a floral tea-dress while enjoying your morning coffee, €95, M&S X Ghost.
Take your coffee morning to the park while wrapping up in the staple grey cardi, €285, Holzweiler.
Transform the denim shirt into a big girl’s blouse with a statement frilled collar, €255, Ganni.
Ditch the skinnies and go old school with a flattering fit and flare, €55, River Island.
Stay in style while carrying everything but the kitchen sink, €159, & Other Stories.
A sweater dress is a staple sartorial piece that will bring you from coffee in the morning to dinner in the evening, €33, New Look.