10 stylish ways to wear outdoor essentials

As we shift towards a post-Covid landscape, life on the outside continues to get our attention.
Long walks in the fresh air, cycling to see a friend, drinks, and dinner al fresco all demand sensibly stylish staples.
Waterproof, waxed and toggled, allow nature to take its course while looking the part, of course.
Need a refresher? We’ve got ten ways below to embrace the great outdoors.
‘Josie’ coat in red herringbone, Magee 1866, €550.
Wide-shaft leather boots, Arket, €350.
Barbour ‘Ballater’ quilted coat, Arket, €315.
‘Jessica’ coat, Magee 1866, €699.
‘Cara’ utility style belted wax jacket, €260; ‘Enya’ tweed culottes, €175, Jack Murphy x Deborah Veale collaboration.
Weekend Max Mara ‘Lepanto’ high neck striped sweater, Arnotts, €350.
Tweed totes, Stable of Ireland, €45 each.
‘Agnes’ floral dress, L.K.Bennett, €489.
Classic wool checked overshirt, Whistles, €229.
Flared knitted skirt, Whistles, €139.
- HEY, HERITAGE: Today’s tweeds are a far cry from the coarse iterations of the 1800s. Look to brands like Magee that combines its Donegal heritage with luxury yarns for a softly woven handle.
- WEATHER PERMITTING: Look to high-functioning fashion pieces like wax utility jackets to do double duty. We love the latest collaboration between Jack Murphy and designer Deborah Veale, available in olive, navy and blackwatch.
- GET THE BOOT: Weather-worthy boots have officially found their fashion footing. Look to wider shafts and tractor soles with clever details like seep-proof shaft and protective toggles.
- LAYER UP: Exercise climate control with a trans-seasonal cardigan or overshirt: both make a fitting companion for a dress or t-shirt and jeans pairing.