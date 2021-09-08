10 stylish ways to wear outdoor essentials

Long walks in the fresh air, cycling to see a friend, drinks, and dinner al fresco all demand sensibly stylish staples
‘Josie’ coat in red herringbone, Magee 1866, €550.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

As we shift towards a post-Covid landscape, life on the outside continues to get our attention. 

Long walks in the fresh air, cycling to see a friend, drinks, and dinner al fresco all demand sensibly stylish staples. 

Waterproof, waxed and toggled, allow nature to take its course while looking the part, of course. 

Need a refresher? We’ve got ten ways below to embrace the great outdoors.

The herringbone coat

‘Josie’ coat in red herringbone, Magee 1866, €550.

The boots

Wide-shaft leather boots, Arket, €350.

The quilted coat

Barbour ‘Ballater’ quilted coat, Arket, €315.

The Jessica

‘Jessica’ coat, Magee 1866, €699.

The utility jacket

‘Cara’ utility style belted wax jacket, €260; ‘Enya’ tweed culottes, €175, Jack Murphy x Deborah Veale collaboration. 

The high neck sweater

Weekend Max Mara ‘Lepanto’ high neck striped sweater, Arnotts, €350.

The tweed tote

Tweed totes, Stable of Ireland, €45 each.

The floral dress

‘Agnes’ floral dress, L.K.Bennett, €489.

The overshirt

Classic wool checked overshirt, Whistles, €229.

The knitted skirt

Flared knitted skirt, Whistles, €139.

Style Notes

  • HEY, HERITAGE: Today’s tweeds are a far cry from the coarse iterations of the 1800s. Look to brands like Magee that combines its Donegal heritage with luxury yarns for a softly woven handle.
  • WEATHER PERMITTING: Look to high-functioning fashion pieces like wax utility jackets to do double duty. We love the latest collaboration between Jack Murphy and designer Deborah Veale, available in olive, navy and blackwatch.
  • GET THE BOOT: Weather-worthy boots have officially found their fashion footing. Look to wider shafts and tractor soles with clever details like seep-proof shaft and protective toggles.
  • LAYER UP: Exercise climate control with a trans-seasonal cardigan or overshirt: both make a fitting companion for a dress or t-shirt and jeans pairing.

