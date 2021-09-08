On the bright side: The looks you'll be swooning over this autumn

The right tone

As we say farewell to lazy summer sunsets, we pay tribute to them with warm and contemporary tones. This really brings out the paleness of blue or green eyes, but it works equally well with all eye tones.

Skincare: Pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.

Base: Luminous silk shade 2, Luminous silk glow concealer shade 2, Neo nude melting colour balm shade 50.

Eyes: Eye and brow maestro shade 3, Eyes to kill solo shadow shade 23 + 22, Eyes to kill classico mascara.

Lips: Ecstasy lacquer shade 205.

The blues

Makeup: Leonard Daly. Makeup Assistant: Sian Fitzgerald. Hair: Gareth Bromell. Model: Aishah from 1st Option Models. Picture: Miki Barlok.

If you’re going to go blue you should go all the way, blending it right up to the brow bone. It really modernises a look that could look dated pretty easily. Pairing with a nude gloss makes the eye the feature of this buoyant look.

Skincare: Pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.

Base: Luminous silk shade 10, Luminous glow concealer shade 10, Neo nude melting colour balm shade 45.

Eyes: Black ecstasy total effect mascara, Eyes to kill silk eye shadow shade 34, Eyes to kill macro colour eyeshadow shades 20 and 19. Lips: Ecstasy lacquer shade 511.

Add drama

Makeup: Leonard Daly. Makeup Assistant: Sian Fitzgerald. Hair: Gareth Bromell. Model: Emma from 1st Option Models. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Try reversing darker shades for an edgy effect. Keep all of the darkness under the eye and stretch it upwards to create some drama.

Skincare: Perfection eye makeup remover, cleansing moisturiser, pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.

Base: Power fabric shade 2, Luminous silk concealer shade 2, Maestro fusion makeup compact shade 2.

Blush: Lip maestro shade 500. Eyes: Eyes to kill 4 eyeshadow palette shade 12, Eyes to kill solo shadow shade 21 and 12, Eyes to kill classico mascara.

Lips: Lip maestro shade 500.

Love for the 80s

Makeup: Leonard Daly. Makeup Assistant: Sian Fitzgerald. Hair: Gareth Bromell. Model: Aishah from 1st Option Models. Picture: Miki Barlok.

Inspired by ’80s icons, add some colour to the lip to bring this electric eye look into the 21st century.

Skincare: Perfection eye makeup remover, cleansing moisturiser, pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.

Base: Power fabric shade 10, Luminous silk concealer shade 10. Blush: Lip maestro shade 402.

Eyes: Eyes to kill silk eyeshadow shade 31, Eyes to kill eyeshadow palette shade 9, Black ecstasy total effect.

mascara.

Lips: Lip maestro shade 307.

Get up to date

Makeup: Leonard Daly. Makeup Assistant: Sian Fitzgerald. Hair: Gareth Bromell. Model: Aishah from 1st Option Models. Picture: Miki Barlok.

This is the classic Armani beauty look — a red lip, perfect skin and just a hint of drama for the eyes. Blend the eye shadows really high to bring this look up to date.

Skincare: Perfection eye makeup remover, cleansing moisturiser, pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.

Base: Power fabric shade 10, Luminous silk concealer shade 10. Blush: Lip maestro shade 419.

Eyes: Eyes to kill solo shadow shades 1 and 8, Eyes to kill silk eyeshadow shade 4, Black ecstasy total effect mascara.

Lips: Power lip shade 400.

The perfect lip

Makeup: Leonard Daly. Makeup Assistant: Sian Fitzgerald. Hair: Gareth Bromell. Model: Emma from 1st Option Models. Picture: Miki Barlok.

This is all about the lips, so keep the eyes super simple. Just add the slightest amount of shine to give some interest.

Skincare: Perfection eye makeup remover, cleansing moisturiser, pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.

Base: Power matte shade 2, Luminous silk concealer shade 2. Blush: Neo nude shades 20 and 50.

Eyes: Neo nude melting colour balm shade 22, Eyes to kill solo shadow shade 8, Eye tint shade 9, Eyes to kill classico mascara.

Lips: Lip maestro 307.