On the bright side: The looks you'll be swooning over this autumn

As we say farewell to lazy summer sunsets, we pay tribute to them with warm and contemporary tones. This really brings out the paleness of blue or green eyes, but it works equally well with all eye tones.
Pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.
Luminous silk shade 2, Luminous silk glow concealer shade 2, Neo nude melting colour balm shade 50.
Eye and brow maestro shade 3, Eyes to kill solo shadow shade 23 + 22, Eyes to kill classico mascara.
This is the classic Armani beauty look — a red lip, perfect skin and just a hint of drama for the eyes. Blend the eye shadows really high to bring this look up to date.
Perfection eye makeup remover, cleansing moisturiser, pre-regenerative and retexturising lotion, supreme reviving serum, volume reshaping eye serum, supreme reviving light cream.
Power fabric shade 10, Luminous silk concealer shade 10. Blush: Lip maestro shade 419.
Eyes to kill solo shadow shades 1 and 8, Eyes to kill silk eyeshadow shade 4, Black ecstasy total effect mascara.
Power lip shade 400.