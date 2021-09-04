Weekend Loves: cosy candles, new novels and an extraordinary life

Cosy up with a Julie Clarke candle

Now that the nights are drawing in, we’re creating cosy moments with the elegant Irish-made range of candles by Julie Clarke. Established in Galway in 2014, the brand is known for its natural candles and beautiful containers. The range of ‘Botanical’ and ‘Blue Peacock’ candles and diffusers presented in pretty porcelain look great in any setting, while the ‘Desert Winds’ range (pictured here) taps in beautifully to the current trend for natural interiors. Influenced by the Silk Road, scents include ‘Fresh Fig and Apricot’ and ‘Jasmine and Lime Blossom’. The products are vegan and cruelty-free and the stoneware containers can be reused to store trinkets or sweets when the candle is done. €29.95.

julieclarkecandles.com

Freckles by Cecelia Ahern

This weekend we’ll be curling up on the sofa reading Freckles — the new book by Cecelia Ahern. Allegra Bird’s arms are scattered with freckles, but, despite her nickname, she’s never been able to join the dots. When a stranger tells her that everyone is the average of the five people they spend the most time with, it opens up something deep inside. She’s now on a quest to find not one, but five, people who shape her and who will determine her future. Told in the protagonist's vivid, original voice, moving from Dublin to the Atlantic coast, Freckles is a story of human connection, friendship and of growing into your own skin. Harper Collins Ireland, from €11.99 in paperback.

Stainless steel, copper-lined Giraffe bottle from motherreusables.com

Funky and functional eco-friendly Irish bottles

Many of us are seeking thirst-quenching alternatives to plastic bottles for adults and children alike as schools, colleges and workplaces reopen. The Irish ‘Mother Reusables’ range of bottles is a good option and this limited edition ‘Leaf Freak’ design is especially cute for little ones (or, ahem, their folks). The bright yellow, stainless steel, copper-lined bottle costs €26 with €1.50 donated to the Born Free wild animal welfare charity for every bottle sold. These durable and easy-to-clean bottles are available on motherreusables.com and from Avoca, Joyce’s and Reuzi stores nationwide.

Unisex sweatshirt tee in organic cotton, €75 kokorozenwear.com

Luxurious and sustainable clothing from Irish brand Kokoro Zenwear

‘Kokoro’ is a Japanese word for ‘your heart, your soul, your spirit’ — and Irish brand Kokoro Zenwear is on a mission to create timeless, beautiful and functional clothing that feels great and, importantly, will last. The fabrics used by the Dublin brand are 100% eco-certified and sustainable and the garments are made in Ireland. The company utilises bamboo fabric (which is incredibly soft and luxurious to the touch, temperature regulating and antibacterial) alongside ethically-sourced cashmere and organic cotton. The range includes fashionable items for women such as dresses, tunics and shirts as well as elevated classics and loungewear for men including great t-shirts, sweatshirt tees, long-sleeved base layers and lounge shorts.

kokorozenwear.com

Orla Reynolds returns to Milan Design Week with homage to Eileen Gray

Irish designer, Orla Reynolds, specialises in transformer furniture (we particularly love her modular bookcase which houses dining furniture) and her designs have been sold to domestic and commercial clients worldwide and featured in the likes of Vogue and Wired magazines. This month, Reynolds will exhibit a collection of artworks as an homage to Eileen Gray's villa — E-1027 — with cultural network 5Vie during Milan Design Week. The collection, entitled ‘The Gray Series’ is inspired by the famous Irish architect and furniture designer's famous villa on the French Riviera.

The artworks are also available as digital prints, greeting cards and postcards at orlareynolds.com and 5vie.it

Rosaleen Linehan and Conor Linehan

Star of stage and screen, Rosaleen Linehan, has teamed up with her son composer and pianist Conor Linehan; Lovano Limited; and Landmark Productions to create Backwards up a Rainbow at The Pavillion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire and online. Backwards up a Rainbow is the story of Linehan’s life in theatre told through words and music by Linehan herself (now in her 80s) and her son. The show includes songs written by the pair, as well as stories of her work with other Irish stars, her husband acclaimed dramatist, editor and critic, Fergus Linehan, and her extraordinary career to date. Live, in-person audiences from September 15-26. Live stream at home September 24-26 and watch on demand, September 27-October 10.

Tickets from paviliontheatre.ie and landmarkproductions.ie