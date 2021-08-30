Would you pay €3k for a high vis jacket?

First, we had Gucci GAA shorts. Now we have high visibility jackets by Balenciaga.

The luxury fashion house has released its Reversible Logo-Print Parka, as seen on the runway, for an eye-watering €2,990.

While the renowned designer's price point isn't exactly a surprise, its inspiration might be.

Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com

"For AW21, Balenciaga staged a dystopian collection, where the looks represented a sort of armour for everyday life," the items description reads on shopping site farfetch.com.

"In a neon yellow hue, this padded parka coat is defined by the practical reversible design and the padded silhouette. The look is finished with a logo print at the chest and rear."

Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com

Evidently, that everyday life is that of construction workers, Gardaí, and council workers.

The internet has reacted to the thousand euro high-vis jacket in kind.

When you tell your dad it’s not ok to wear a high vis site jacket to the park and then Balenciaga go and start selling them as part of their collection and yet again he is just ahead of the fashion curve https://t.co/F3iQNV462W — Emma W (@little_beaupeep) April 22, 2021

"I think your ads are lost. There is a woman in some guys XXXL construction jacket promoted on my feed," one person commented online.

"Since when was it fashionable to dress like a binman?" another quipped.

Tax return splurge on Balenciaga high vis jacket? pic.twitter.com/g4iopUSlCo — Victor Bravo (@victorgbravo) August 13, 2021

Workers have been equally amused.

“I’ve always thought we were the best dressed council workers — but I never expected to see my work jacket on a catwalk!"

“I’d sell my work gear online if it was worth so much.”

I see balenciaga selling a high vis jacket for near 3k. I got the same colour high vis in my boot and willing to sell for £20 less — 🦋 (@_Naydean) July 5, 2021

Some of the most striking comments are, of course, the ones that hold the most truth.

"And people will still buy it."