Would you pay €3k for a high vis jacket?

Balenciaga's new logo-print parka takes street style to a new level
Coming to a motorway near you. Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 12:11
Martha Brennan

First, we had Gucci GAA shorts. Now we have high visibility jackets by Balenciaga.

The luxury fashion house has released its Reversible Logo-Print Parka, as seen on the runway, for an eye-watering €2,990.

While the renowned designer's price point isn't exactly a surprise, its inspiration might be.

Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com
Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com

"For AW21, Balenciaga staged a dystopian collection, where the looks represented a sort of armour for everyday life," the items description reads on shopping site farfetch.com.

"In a neon yellow hue, this padded parka coat is defined by the practical reversible design and the padded silhouette. The look is finished with a logo print at the chest and rear."

Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com
Picture: Balenciaga via Farfetch.com

Evidently, that everyday life is that of construction workers, Gardaí, and council workers.

The internet has reacted to the thousand euro high-vis jacket in kind.

"I think your ads are lost. There is a woman in some guys XXXL construction jacket promoted on my feed," one person commented online.

"Since when was it fashionable to dress like a binman?" another quipped.

Workers have been equally amused.

“I’ve always thought we were the best dressed council workers — but I never expected to see my work jacket on a catwalk!"

“I’d sell my work gear online if it was worth so much.”

Some of the most striking comments are, of course, the ones that hold the most truth.

"And people will still buy it."

People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

