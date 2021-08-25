Here are the menswear trends you’ll be wearing this autumn

With the onset of shorter evenings and colder nights, the fashion calendar looks to the autumn/winter season for new beginnings full of endless possibilities. Given the looming reopening of society, putting one’s best foot forward has never been more important.

From how we dress for work or entertaining, the codes of men’s style were slowly rewritten over the past 18 months. As Olie Arnold, Style Director at luxury retailer MR PORTÉR says, “lockdown made us all reconsider our wardrobe choices.”

In good news, comforting casual styles are here to stay while emerging trends like sweater vests hark back to the lore of 90s fashion.

Elsewhere, daring trends like luxury sportswear and skirts, kilts, and tunics demand your attention and questioning. Will you opt-in?

Here are the top six trends to try for autumn/winter.

Casual is here to stay

“Casualwear has reigned in wardrobes worldwide during the pandemic, from working at home stuck on zoom calls to long walks in the park. For now, I think people are comfortable with a more casual way of dressing, particularly given the changing work landscape,” said Arnold.

At Prada, geometric long johns dominated while belted robes were seen at Fendi and The Row. From Lemaire to Loewe and Jil Sander, the overarching principle was about relaxed proportions, the spirit of loungewear imbuing luxury clothing from cocooning wool overcoats to tactile knitwear.

The more adaptable options come in the form of knit-polo shirts which can be worn as standalone pieces or elevated underneath a suit.

How to wear it

When it comes to investing in the trend, Arnold cautions that “naturally over time there will be more occasions to dress for so I do anticipate fluid formalwear making a comeback.”

Over shirts, try button-up grandfather-style cardigans.

Elsewhere, the ubiquity of woolly, slightly oversized turtlenecks at Dior, Wooyoungmi, and Jil Sander, is prime evidence that clothing as a hideaway or haven is staying put.

90s thrills

In particular, sweater vests have become a notable fixation in the season’s lexicon.

Tiktok: a mobile app or harbinger of micro-trends? The app dominates the reinvention of fashion and it is abundantly clear with the resurgence of 90s styles. Look no further than the domination of sweater vests and handknit sweaters, varsity jackets and oversized hoodies on the platform.

In particular, sweater vests have become a notable fixation in the season’s lexicon. Thankfully, this one won’t make you look like you’ve stepped off the set of a John Hughes film or auditioned for the cast of Twin Peaks.

Aside from social media, the trend echoed on the catwalks: look at Etro’s cable-knit rendition in neon brights, the dashing embroidered styles at Dior, and the pinstripe button-up styles at Louis Vuitton.

According to MR PORTÉR’s Arnold, the growing popularity of sweater vests has been “slower to catch on in menswear,” but the recent period of lockdowns has forced us to rethink our wardrobe choices and how we present ourselves. But with style icons like Harry Styles and Tyler, the Creator sporting the latest styles from Gucci and Prada, “they have become one of the chicest easy-wearing pieces for the winter.”

How to wear it

He said the best thing about them is their chameleonic appeal. Arnold said, “they can be worn with almost anything from tailoring to casual items and can be teamed with both clashing prints or contrasting shades.”

Pyjama dressing

The mood-lifting appeal of pyjamas as a viable wardrobe solution is familiar to some customers.

For some, the past year meant living and working exclusively in pyjamas. Designers took note: now you can wear the bedroom in the boardroom. Louche silk styles punctuated the collections of Fendi, Dries van Noten, and Tom Ford. For others, the softer, pleated variations at A-Cold-Wall* and the grey sweats at LA-based ERL have more mileage, even if they never make it out of the bedroom.

How to wear it

“Pyjama dressing for our customers is less about feeling like a layabout teenager and more about feeling comfortable and relaxed so you get a bit of that holiday feeling even if you’re only at home or in your garden,” said Olivia Francis, founder of Hamilton + Hare, a London-based brand specialising in luxury underwear and loungewear.

The mood-lifting appeal of pyjamas as a viable wardrobe solution is familiar to customers of Olivia von Halle, the luxury nightwear brand that draws attention to premium fabrics and timeless cuts. She reckons that because “men are happier to discover more expressive prints and more daring styles,” they are inclined to appreciate the look of slightly oversized men’s pyjamas of the early 20th century.”

New tailoring

The immediate future of tailoring lies in easy-wearing separates.

Even before the onset of the pandemic, tailoring was evolving with new shapes, weights, constructions, and fabrics gaining popularity. Now with practicality and comfort ascending as the foremost qualities we search for in clothing, Arnold suggests “the immediate future of tailoring lies in easy-wearing separates, pieces that are lighter, less uniform and provide that sweet spot between formal and casual.”

How to wear it

The latest iteration of the most iconic wardrobe style is straightforward and simplified. In many collections, like Issey Miyake and Dries van Noten, the kingpins of office attire, shirts and trousers, were presented either entirely without blazers or with soft knits instead. Some of the chicer examples were the sophisticated trousers at Dior, cut exactingly, with jaunty graphic sweaters.

Sportswear is reborn

The latest development is technical and fabric innovations from water-repellent surfaces to integrated mesh panels.

While sportswear has long dominated the menswear conversation, the latest development is technical and fabric innovations from water-repellent surfaces to integrated mesh panels for a ventilated, aerodynamic finish.

Phipps used ethically-produced merino wool to fashion some breathable, biodegradable sports-tech leggings, rugby jerseys, and scooped singlets, urging consumers to think about sustainability.

Reese Cooper’s collection of functional outerwear was a response to the devastation of the California wildfires, artistically showing that your clothes must be ready for any climatic event.

You have someone like Robyn Lynch, the Dublin-born London-based designer, who splices together technical nylons with Aran knits and breathes new life into offcuts from sportswear companies like Rapha and Columbia.

The resultant display is tinged with nostalgia but the proposition is wholly modern. “I like to bring some humour to my work, and that paired with interesting technical fabrics, is the balance I like to work towards,” said Lynch.

How to wear it

Saul Nash, a designer in London rethinking the codes of luxury with his unique approach that investigates masculinity and the meaning of items like tracksuits. Nash said his modus operandi is to attest that “sportswear can also be a luxury product.”

When it comes to investing, widen your scope to include the brands that add subtle flourishes like Nash, whose softshell anoraks embroidered with men in an embrace; breathable mesh accents and compression tops with cutouts give men something exciting to buy. Each piece, with its zips and cutouts, allows the wearer to style the pieces as they deem fit.

In for the kilt

There are safer, more approachable propositions to the kilt on offer.

Ever relaxing gender conventions have revolutionised fashion in recent years from department stores that avoid arranging clothes based on gender to the cohort of celebrities who have questioned the status quo. Perhaps the most daring trend of the season was the rise of skirts, kilts, dresses, and tunics for men.

London-based fashion brand Stefan Cooke’s collection was dotted with sharp silhouettes like pleated mini skirts and kilts recalling a 90s mini skirt. The result is sporty, rigorous and elegant.

“We were thinking back to our teenage years where the look was to be as severe as possible in these small towns even if it meant you were freezing in the winter or wearing uncomfortable shoes or jeans about two sizes too small,” said Cooke and his design partner, Jake Burt.

How to wear it

Of course, not everyone will be willing to tackle a challenge like Stefan Cooke’s micro-mini or the decadent dresses at JW Anderson, but other designers offer safer, more approachable propositions.

At Wales Bonner and Dries van Noten, casual tunics inspired by men’s shirting were paired with zip-up hoodies and loose knitwear. JW Anderson had some striking tailored-fit tunic shirts in shades of red and sky blue. Regardless of your persuasion, Arnold said, “the reality is that if any man wants to wear a skirt, kilt or tunic, then he should be free to do so without judgement.”