Ireland's top fashion buyers' must have pieces for autumn

A renewed sense of optimism permeates the fashion landscape with bright colours and joyous prints redefining how we move through the world.
At Opera Lane, my personal styling clients who are coming out of leisurewear and into hybrid living (office and socialising), now want stylish but versatile pieces.
The dress is the staple everyone wants and with a few simple styling tricks can be worn for work or play like adding an oversized cardigan for visual interest.
For every day, the focus is on knit iterations which make the transition from cosy loungewear more manageable. For smarter occasions, expect revamped proportions with peekaboo cutouts.
Colour is your trump card for dressing for the season ahead. The bolder and brighter, the better, as we embrace life with renewed gusto and energy. When we wear good colours, we feel and look good, no matter the occasion.
Opting for hot pinks, bright yellows, dominant reds is a must. Whether you like to colour block, colour clash, or simply add coloured accessories, live and let live in vibrant tones this season.
I think the focus this season has to be on celebration and living life to its fullest. We’ve all spent the last 18 months or so lying low, but now it’s time to start dressing up and getting back out there again.
Hence, our AW21 collections are packing a big punch in terms of bright colours and vivid prints; even the shapes are interesting.
These are clothes for getting noticed in, and I think we all need a bit of that at this stage. We’ve also reintroduced smarter pieces because, after working from home in leisurewear for so long, there’s a certain joy in putting on a tailored blazer or a beautiful coat to go to the office.
Essentially, the new-season collection is shouting, I’m back, baby!
While we are definitely seeing a move away from leisurewear, we are not ready to give up on comfort altogether and that’s why we’re loving the après-ski trend which is all about an elevated version of comfort – super-sized quilted coats, statement cashmere and textural sweater vests.
We are embracing all things bright to help enhance the jubilant mood that’s coming choosing luxe knits in saturated shades and layering new finds over wardrobe favourites.