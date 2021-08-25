Ireland's top fashion buyers' must have pieces for autumn

A renewed sense of optimism permeates the fashion landscape with bright colours and joyous prints redefining how we move through the world.

To celebrate the new style season, we asked Ireland’s retail cognoscenti to translate the key trends and star buys that’ll kick start your eventual post-lockdown closet.

From investment pieces to high street heroes, your autumn/winter wardrobe starts here.

Natasha Crowley, Opera Lane Personal Shopper

Natasha Crowley is Opera Lane's personal shopper.

At Opera Lane, my personal styling clients who are coming out of leisurewear and into hybrid living (office and socialising), now want stylish but versatile pieces.

The dress is the staple everyone wants and with a few simple styling tricks can be worn for work or play like adding an oversized cardigan for visual interest.

For every day, the focus is on knit iterations which make the transition from cosy loungewear more manageable. For smarter occasions, expect revamped proportions with peekaboo cutouts.

Sweater dress, Next, €34

Clara Halpin, Kildare Village Head of Personal Shopping

Clara Halpin is the head of personal shopping at Kildare Village.

Colour is your trump card for dressing for the season ahead. The bolder and brighter, the better, as we embrace life with renewed gusto and energy. When we wear good colours, we feel and look good, no matter the occasion.

Opting for hot pinks, bright yellows, dominant reds is a must. Whether you like to colour block, colour clash, or simply add coloured accessories, live and let live in vibrant tones this season.

Maje long ruffle dress, Kildare Village, €368

Mulberry bag, Kildare Village, €227

Tory Burch sneaker, Kildare Village, €159

Clodagh Shorten, Samui owner and buyer

Clodagh Shorten of Samui, Cork. Picture: Miki Barlok

I think the focus this season has to be on celebration and living life to its fullest. We’ve all spent the last 18 months or so lying low, but now it’s time to start dressing up and getting back out there again.

Hence, our AW21 collections are packing a big punch in terms of bright colours and vivid prints; even the shapes are interesting.

These are clothes for getting noticed in, and I think we all need a bit of that at this stage. We’ve also reintroduced smarter pieces because, after working from home in leisurewear for so long, there’s a certain joy in putting on a tailored blazer or a beautiful coat to go to the office.

Essentially, the new-season collection is shouting, I’m back, baby!

Rick Owens hooded liner coat, Samui, €1,595

Golden Goose ‘Bertina’ coat, Samui, €790

Golden Goose ‘Dlayna’ hoodie, Samui, €490

Sacai ‘Kaws’ blouson, Samui, €755

Ulla Johnson ‘Haven’ pants, Samui, €380

Doranne Hickey, Macbees owner and buyer

Doranne Hickey is the owner of Macbees.

While we are definitely seeing a move away from leisurewear, we are not ready to give up on comfort altogether and that’s why we’re loving the après-ski trend which is all about an elevated version of comfort – super-sized quilted coats, statement cashmere and textural sweater vests.

We are embracing all things bright to help enhance the jubilant mood that’s coming choosing luxe knits in saturated shades and layering new finds over wardrobe favourites.

Stine Goya ‘Oak’ abstract lead coat, Macbees, €390

Stine Goya 'Beth' lilac coat, Macbees, €330

Stine Goya ‘Adonis’ Fair Isle sweater, Macbees, €270

Baum & Pferdgarten ‘Ciella’ vest, Macbees, €129

Marc O’Polo quilted coat, Macbees, €550

