Weekend Loves: Mural rugs; bridal headresses; and a Cork play trail

Splendid autumn walks at Birr Castle

Birr Castle Demesne is a fantastic place to visit at any time of year as the gardens are home to an abundance of rare plants collected by the Earls of Rosse on their travels over the past 150 years.

Discover the world’s tallest box hedges, more than 50 champion trees, over 5,000 species of plants as well as rivers, a lake and waterfalls. Where better to take a stroll in autumn than the 5km Red Tree Trail which features 65 trees of distinction?

Those with an interest in plants will be fascinated to explore plant specimens from as far afield as Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Bhutan while there’s plenty to keep kids occupied too including the Treehouse Playground and Science Centre.

See www.birrcastle.com

Blooming gorgeous bridal accessories by Kinn Óir

Reynolds-DiSalvo's pieces are in demaned. Picture: www.bokehphotography.ie

Designer Michelle Reynolds-Di Salvo handmakes beautiful bridal accessories. This ‘Poppy Double Crown’ headdress is made using hand-sculpted, semi-translucent porcelain clay flowers wired with freshwater pearls using gold-plated wire.

The designer’s work is in demand so orders may take up to 10 weeks to produce — though most brides get in touch long before their wedding day to discuss her bespoke pieces. Her order book for 2021 is full but 2022’s order book opens this month so get in touch. €300.

Email hello@kinnoir.ie or visit @kinnoir on Instagram

Calling kids to Cork’s Playful Culture Trail

Calling all Fairies and Superheros! Picture: Clare Keogh.

Cork’s Lord Mayor, Cllr. Colm Kelleher, is encouraging families to visit the city’s galleries, museums and attractions before heading back to school. Dress up in costume this weekend and be in with a chance to win the ultimate day out with entry to four attractions on the trail, a mini tea party for the kids and coffee at St Peter’s Cork and a €50 voucher for Vibes and Scribes.

Explore Cork’s culture, heritage and green spaces — pick up a tote bag and activity pack en route. Get put in the stocks at Elizabeth Fort, design costumes for superheroes at Crawford Art Gallery or hang out at the Old Cork Waterworks. Some attractions are free and others offer a family rate.

see www.purecork.ie/playtrail

Limited edition whiskey from Powerscourt Distillery

The Mill House Sing Grain Amarone finish.

Whiskey connoisseurs will be keen to try the first release in Powerscourt Distillery’s Estate Series. Named after the old granite mill house on the Powerscourt Estate, the ‘Mill House' Single Grain Amarone finish Fercullen is a marriage of single grain whiskeys produced in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by Powerscourt’s master distiller and blender, Noel Sweeney.

Matured in bourbon barrels and finished in Italian amarone casks, the whiskey is characterised by a beautiful natural colour and complexity with notes of spice, liquorice and vanilla on the nose and honey, cinnamon and fruit to taste. RRP €75

See www.powerscourtdistillery.com

Cork artist Shane O’Driscoll teams up with Ceadogán Rugmakers

Ceadogán rugmakers and Shane O'Driscoll collaboration.

Ceadogán Rugmakers in Co. Wexford has just launched an exciting new collaboration with Cork artist Shane O’Driscoll. O’Driscoll’s bold style translates easily to the rugs — the colours pop and the texture of the yarn adds a three-dimensional aspect to his designs.

The limited-edition designs launched yesterday as part of the Cork Design Pop festival: the city’s architecture, design and food festival this weekend. View in the window of Brown Thomas and at the Metropole Hotel. Limited to an edition of 10, the rugs cost between €1,800 and €3,500 depending on size.

See www.ceadogan.ie

Cool and conscious hemp denim at Penneys

Penneys' hemp denim is out now.

Penneys is introducing more styles to its Primark Cares range for autumn with hemp denim.

Hemp is traditionally known for its durability and lower environmental impact than the likes of cotton as it requires less water to produce and is more pest-resistant.

This new capsule collection features a denim shacket (€21), denim jeans (€19), a denim crop top (€15) and a bucket hat (€6) which are made using a blend of 30% hemp, 20% recycled cotton, 10% organic cotton and 40% regular cotton.

The Garden x Domino Whisker — Limited edition bags raising funds for Alzheimer Society

'A Break in the Path' tote.

In aid of World Alzheimer Awareness Month in September, florist Mark Grehan of The Garden and embroidery artist Domino Whisker have collaborated to produce a beautiful limited edition tote bag ‘A Break in the Path’.

Having lost her father, artist Charlie Whisker, to Alzheimer’s in April this year, Whisker’s embroidered flower represents the challenges faced by Alzheimer’s sufferers and the brief moments of respite they can experience.

The project, led by art director Ciana March includes photos by Philip White which will be exhibited in The Garden from Thursday 9th September. The limited edition of 250 bags will be on sale during the month of September with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. €20

See www.thegarden.ie