People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter

A new thread has been trending on Twitter this week and people can't stop laughing at the stories being shared online.

The thread was started by @janky_jane who posted about what happened to her when she wore what she thought was an edgy accessory in Co Waterford.

"Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in Ireland. I wore a red beret once in Waterford and someone called me Super Mario," she wrote.

The tweet has gone viral since being published on Monday and users all over Ireland, including The Rubberbandits and Michael Fry, have joined in, sharing their own stories.

From being compared to a boiler or being labelled a 'yank' for life for buying a leather jacket, here are our favourite stories shared so far.

'80s style

Eoin O' Neill shared the following tale yesterday, which has already been liked over 20k times.

"Was wearing a vintage Nike jacket in a very long queue for drinks at a boxing match when a Belfast lad goes, 'This is taking forever, your man has been here since the '80s'."

Spiderman

The Rubberbandits replied with two gems.

"There’s a fella in a village in West Limerick whose nickname is 'Shtyle' because he wore a leather jacket in the pub once about 15 years ago," they shared, along with another nickname story.

Also, the pure classic. The fella who’s name was “Spider” because his buddy saw him buying 4 pairs of Jeans — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) August 16, 2021

A rough first day

Our hearts broke for this user, but we did have a giggle.

I wore a suit with a matching tie and pocket square to my first day of work at an advertising company (I thought I was going to be in Mad Men I guess) and the staff sent around and signed a communion card for me with a fiver in it. — Loic Wright (@duffles1) August 17, 2021

Late for class

This user will never be late again.

I once wore a silver jacket to college, turned up late for class, said 'sorry I'm late', lecturer said, 'that's ok' then waited til I was halfway across the front of the full class before following up with 'trouble with the spaceship again was it?'. — Matthew 🕙🇵🇹 🇵🇸 (@MrWeir) August 17, 2021

Three in one

Three stories for the price of one in this tweet.

Wearing a suit on my way to a job interview, I was stopped and asked what charges I was up on. Also played football with a lad who was called Moses by all his friends cos he wore sandals once when he was 9. Another was called Barney for years after he wore a purple jumper. — Brian Comey (@BrianComey) August 16, 2021

Any chance of a sweet?

Ruthless.

A lad wore cardigan to the pub and his mates kept asking him for werthers originals 😂 — Louise May (@LouLouMayBe) August 16, 2021

Keep your coats short

These three stories are proof that you should keep your friends close, and your coats short.

My sister was in France sporting a new trench coat, thought was so stylish, but went into an Irish bar and got called Inspector Gadget by the first guy that saw her — Jennifer Forde (@jenniferpforde) August 16, 2021

I was wearing my super-fashionable short trench coat. My friend took one look at me wearing the jacket and said, “Where are we off to now, Columbo?” — Jennifer (@JenniferInglis1) August 17, 2021

One my colleagues had an ankle-length dark green serge greatcoat, and when he burst through the office doors one day, another looked up and said: "What news of Stalingrad?" 🤣 — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) August 16, 2021

Indiana Jones

My sister wore a brown leather satchel bag to school one day & she could hear her students saying “Jaysus here’s Indiana Jones” as she walked towards the classroom — Sinead Farrelly (@sinead_farrelly) August 16, 2021

Boiler suit

Never trust anyone.