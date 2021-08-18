People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter

Only in Ireland could one piece of clothing lead to a nickname for life
People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter

From being labeled Super Mario for wearing a red beret or 'Eileen' for buying dungarees in the 90s, these stories of Irish slagging are priceless.

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 10:50
Martha Brennan

A new thread has been trending on Twitter this week and people can't stop laughing at the stories being shared online.

The thread was started by @janky_jane who posted about what happened to her when she wore what she thought was an edgy accessory in Co Waterford.

"Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in Ireland. I wore a red beret once in Waterford and someone called me Super Mario," she wrote.

The tweet has gone viral since being published on Monday and users all over Ireland, including The Rubberbandits and Michael Fry, have joined in, sharing their own stories.

From being compared to a boiler or being labelled a 'yank' for life for buying a leather jacket, here are our favourite stories shared so far.

'80s style

Eoin O' Neill shared the following tale yesterday, which has already been liked over 20k times.

"Was wearing a vintage Nike jacket in a very long queue for drinks at a boxing match when a Belfast lad goes, 'This is taking forever, your man has been here since the '80s'."

Spiderman

The Rubberbandits replied with two gems. 

"There’s a fella in a village in West Limerick whose nickname is 'Shtyle' because he wore a leather jacket in the pub once about 15 years ago," they shared, along with another nickname story.

A rough first day

Our hearts broke for this user, but we did have a giggle.

Late for class

This user will never be late again.

Three in one

Three [brilliant -cut] stories for the price of one in this tweet.

Any chance of a sweet?

Ruthless.

Keep your coats short

These three stories are proof that you should keep your friends close, and your coats short.

Indiana Jones

Boiler suit

Never trust anyone.

Read More

'Didn't I warn ye?': 10 of the best Uncle Joey memes

More in this section

Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt
Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom
Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd
People can't stop laughing at these Irish fashion stories being shared on Twitter

Big and billowy: 11 ways to rock puffy sleeves

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices