Big and billowy: 11 ways to rock puffy sleeves

Remember when we all vowed to wear ball gowns to the supermarket when pandemic restrictions lifted?
Might I interest you in one of these over-the-top delights? Delicate yet voluminous, boasting billowy sleeves, soufflé-light fabrics, and modest square necks; I like to call them fairytale frocks redefined.
Pair with Nike Air Jordan sneakers or Gucci tread boots and consider yourself a de facto style queen. Note: Prince Charming and tiara sold separately.
Should you need to augment your fashion credentials, we’ve got eleven go-to gúnas below.
The ‘Baby’ gingham puff dress, Selkie, €244.95
Made in Tomboy ‘Claire’ balloon-sleeve denim shirt dress, The Outnet, was €191; now €79
Buttoned ruffle midi dress, & Other Stories, €79
Ganni leopard print organic cotton poplin midi dress, Net-a-Porter, was €211; now €107.50
Floral print off-the-shoulder midi dress, COS, €89
Voluminous printed organic cotton dress, Scotch & Soda, was €139.95; now €69.98
The buttercream gingham ‘Royal Puff’ dress, Selkie, €229.95
‘Rowen’ square neck midi dress, Alice & Olivia, €490
Self-Portrait puff-sleeve checked taffeta mini dress, Matches Fashion, €290
The ‘Nirvana’ day dress, Selkie, €212.95
- Offset froufrou sleeves with caged monk sandals or colourful Birkenstocks.
- Exercise volume control with pared back grooming – a mid-part bun or choppy bob and barely-there makeup.
- Oodles of fabric requires a less is more approach to accessories. Think: big sleeves = simple bag and minimal jewellery.
- Straighter silhouettes allow for belt options and more opportunity to create new shapes.