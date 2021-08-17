Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom

Limerick-based Pixi&JonCo specialises in bespoke kids' party pieces - and is up for a UK award
Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom

Pixi&JonCo: bespoke party pieces for kids.

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 15:02

A small children's fashion business based just outside Newcastlewest, Co Limerick has been nominated for a UK magazine's annual awards.

A former A&E nurse by profession, Anne O'Connell heads up Pixi&JonCo, this week nominated for Junior magazine's Design Awards 2021, in the Best Children's Party Brand category.

One of the company's kids' party bags.
One of the company's kids' party bags.

O'Connell turned her hand to new things in 2016 and followed a passion for pint-sized fashion - naming the company after her grandparents and operating on a solo basis from the spare room of her home.

Working in the medium of leather, the company's output includes a range of handmade hair bows, party bags, hats and bunting, including personalisation options.

Designer and fashion maker Anne O'Connell: heads up Pixi&amp;JonCo from Co Limerick
Designer and fashion maker Anne O'Connell: heads up Pixi&JonCo from Co Limerick

The nomination comes at an opportune time for the company - O'Connell's autumn/winter collection is due for release in a couple of weeks.

Read More

Thrift Shop Day: How to grab two eco-friendly outfits for €50 

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: €5 school gear, half-price firepits, and activewear sales Bargain Hunter: €5 school gear, half-price firepits, and activewear sales
Why Richard Malone is a man of many talents Why Richard Malone is a man of many talents
Can everyone wear pastel colours? Our most flattering pieces to suit everyone Can everyone wear pastel colours? Our most flattering pieces to suit everyone
Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom

Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices