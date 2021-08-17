Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom

A small children's fashion business based just outside Newcastlewest, Co Limerick has been nominated for a UK magazine's annual awards.
A former A&E nurse by profession, Anne O'Connell heads up Pixi&JonCo, this week nominated for Junior magazine's Design Awards 2021, in the Best Children's Party Brand category.
O'Connell turned her hand to new things in 2016 and followed a passion for pint-sized fashion - naming the company after her grandparents and operating on a solo basis from the spare room of her home.
Working in the medium of leather, the company's output includes a range of handmade hair bows, party bags, hats and bunting, including personalisation options.
The nomination comes at an opportune time for the company - O'Connell's autumn/winter collection is due for release in a couple of weeks.
- For more info, check pixiandjonco.com, or their Instagram.