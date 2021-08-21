Weekend Loves: Glamping, a modern almanac, Poitou donkeys; and world-class craft and design at Doneraile Court

Faces x LJH collection to put a smile on your face

This month sees the release of new additions to the popular 'Faces x LJH’ collection of fine art prints by designer Laura Jayne Halton. Created to enhance your mood and interiors through uplifting colour combinations and modern line art, the collection of prints now includes six styles.

The pieces are designed to work grouped together or as standout individual pieces. Add them to an existing gallery wall or style them above a sideboard or dressing table. The prints are available online at laurajaynehalton.com where you will find many original paintings and signed limited edition prints.

Prices range from €60 to €300.

The Wicklow Escape: Seabass, flatbreat, cockles, asparagus, roasted tomatoes (Liosa McNamara)

Foodie heaven at The Wicklow Escape

The Elbowroom Escape in Donard, County Wicklow has just undergone a major transformation. Now an exclusive lodge for foodies called The Wicklow Escape, owner Lisa Wilkinson and her executive chef have some very tempting staycation packages. The new venture combines the beauty of the Wicklow countryside with seven comfortable bedrooms, the Long Hall, The Fiery outdoor kitchen, and the Pavillion outdoor terrace.

Packages include cocktails, a four-course woodfired dinner with wine pairings, breakfast, lunch or a picnic, a sumptuous five-course meal and wine with fellow guests, and brunch before check-out the following day. With Danni Barry earning a Michelin Star while working at Michael Deane’s Eipic in Belfast, we can say the food here is top-notch. The Wicklow Escape also caters for small wedding parties.

thewicklowescape.com

Ardmore mini zoo

Animal magic and glamping in Ardmore

Set on 25 acres in County Waterford, just down the road from Ardmore, Ardmore Glamping and Mini Zoo is home to a variety of animals from lemurs to meerkats, wallabies to tapirs, with our favourite being the shaggy Poitou donkey — the world’s largest donkey species.

We preferred the outdoor area with views over Whiting Bay beach where you’ll also find activities for the kids including a barrel train, small go-kart track and other outdoor activities. Entry is €12.50 with family rates available. Stay in one of the wooden glamping pods while you’re at it — some of which can accommodate up to seven people.

ardmoreglampingpods.ie

The Way Back Almanac 2022 by Melinda Salisbury

Reconnect with nature with a modern almanac

Almanacs traditionally offer magical and poetic ways to connect with nature from season to season. The Way Back Almanac 2022 (out now Watkins/ Penguin Random House) comes with a modern twist. Bestselling author Melinda Salisbury (known for her young adult fiction) has produced a contemporary take on the almanac so you can be guided by nature’s rhythms even if you live in the city centre with only a balcony for a garden.

The interactive journal includes seasonal vegan recipes, craft ideas, gardening advice, alternative beauty recipes and digital wellbeing practices. You can journal your own notes, recipes or thoughts in the blank spaces and set resolutions to connect more with nature with this thoughtful calendar. €14.99

Coeur de Lion jewellery

New season jewellery from Couer de Lion

Couer de Lion has been a popular jewellery brand here in Ireland for many years and is available in independent fashion retailers and boutiques. Known for its fashionable take on classic designs, this accessible German brand features colourful beading incorporating semi-precious gemstones and Swarovski crystals — making them versatile pieces to have in your jewellery box.

Stockists include McElhinney's, Donegal; Gerry Browne Jewellers, Portlaoise; Homefront Giftware & Interiors, Cork; R. McCullagh Jewellers, Donegal and Baumann Jewellers, Dungarvan. This piece is from the AW21 collection in-store soon. €200

coeur.uk

Designer Alan Meredith from Laois pictured with his work and Andrew Bradley. DCCI Chair at the ‘Conjuring Form’ exhibition at Doneraile Court, Co. Cork. Pic: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Conjuring Form at Doneraile Court

The Design & Craft Council Ireland’s Conjuring Form exhibition at the beautifully restored Doneraile Court, County Cork runs until September 12. The exhibition features some of Ireland’s most talented designers and craftspeople including Scott Benefield, Úna Burke, Hugo Byrne, Nigel O'Reilly, Annemarie Reinhold, Emer Roberts, Sasha Sykes and Joseph Walsh.

The pieces on show are world-class, being part of DCCI’s PORTFOLIO Critical Selection and chosen by an international jury of experts. A must-see for lovers of design and craft.

ndcg.ie/exhibitions/portfolio2021-22

Rachel Allen at Taste of Dublin.

Celebrate the best of Irish food at Taste of Dublin

The ever-popular Taste of Dublin returns to the city’s Iveagh Gardens this year with more than 25 of the country’s top chefs in attendance, nine restaurants, the Fercullen Irish Whiskey VIP Garden, Food for Thought stage and a brand new arts and culture lineup making it the place to be this September 1-5. Share great food with friends, visit the Taste Theatre stage to find Michelin starred chefs Jordan Bailey and JP McMahon as well as Rachel Allen, Kevin Dundon, Aoife Noonan and more.

Taste food from some of the city’s best restaurants including Pickle, Hang Dai and The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi or join chefs, food writers and producers as they discuss everything from the evolution of street food to Ireland’s hidden food spots. Tickets start at €20 (ex. booking fee)

tasteofdublin.ie