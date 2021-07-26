Where Stefanie Preissner nabbed her €45 wedding dress

The Can't Cope, Won't Cope creator tied the knot to her fiancé last Friday in a low-key ceremony
Stefanie Preissnar and Noel Byrne's intimate Dublin wedding took place last Friday. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 13:58
Martha Brennan

Clad in a pair of Adidas and a stunning bargain dress, Stefanie Preissner said 'I do' to fiancé Noel Byrne in a low-key ceremony at the weekend.

Nearly a year after first getting engaged, the couple tied the knot in a Dublin registry office in front of 30 guests on Friday, adhering to current Covid-19 guidelines.

The Can't Cope, Won't Cope creator looked radiant in photos taken on the day, which she shared with her 47,200 Instagram followers after the celebrations.

Stefanie shared her gorgeous outfit on Instagram. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.
Stefanie shared her gorgeous outfit on Instagram. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.

Fans especially gushed over the Mallow native's DKNY dress, which she found in TJ Maxx for just €49.99. 

She also ditched any discomfort by opting for a pair of personalised Adidas runners with a hidden heel for the day, getting the word 'ding' printed on the sides as an ode to the nickname she and Byrne call each other. 

Preissner changed out the laces for ribbons to dress the shoes up further, while her flowers were a gift from a cousin, and her hair and make-up were taken care of in Brown Sugar Dublin. Her wedding band belonged to her beloved grandmother.

The 'incredible' cake was made by Preisssner's sister-in-law. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.
The 'incredible' cake was made by Preisssner's sister-in-law. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.

The rose-covered two-tier cake was made by her sister-in-law and featured a lemon as well as a chocolate biscuit cake layer that Preissner called "incredible".

"The ceremony was quick and small and perfect," the 34-year-old wrote online.

Her new husband, a political advisor to Leinster House, donned a three-piece suit from Diffney and stood up on the day to give a speech that left his new wife in tears. 

The couple was married at a registry office. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.
The couple was married at a registry office. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.

The couple rode to the ceremony together and Byrne even dropped Preissner off to get her hair and make-up done so that they could check in with each other throughout the afternoon.

The reception in Dublin's InterContinental hotel also featured little reminders for guests to stay safe during the celebrations, with virus-shaped toys from Flying Tiger dotting the tables as well as games.

Little reminders to stay safe were also left on tables. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.
Little reminders to stay safe were also left on tables. Picture: Stefanie Preissner via Instagram.

“All these bells and whistles are lovely but I am very laid back about the whole thing and just wanted to be married," Preissner told the Sunday Independent.

“My priority is home and family. The fact I can gather together all the people I love and who love me to show them that I am introducing a new person to my family and for Noel to introduce me to his family is what our wedding is all about.”

