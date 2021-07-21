Product Watch: Scalp care with flair

Truly healthy hair begins at the roots. While it is always best to seek medical advice if you see scalp inflammation or excessive hair loss, caring for the area properly can help strands to begin life right and resist breakage over time. These summer launches are for doing just that.

Hair Gain’s new mask turns the hair and scalp a patriotic green but don’t be alarmed, just let it sit for a bit. This brand is best known for its hair-growth capsules and gummies, both of which use the trademarked ingredient AnaGain, which is derived from organic pea shoots (hence the green hue), and also has some topical benefits.

Applied in a mask, it can prolong the life cycle of each strand. The formula also has panthenol, which functions as a hair conditioning agent that prevents damage and improves shine. Created for all hair types and conditions, the mask also contains natural betaine to strengthen the hair and phytantriol to provide extra protection against heat damage, split-ends and colour fading. It is completely vegan, as well as alcohol, sulphate and silicone-free, so should be comfortable on most scalps.

Living Proof Revitalising Scalp Treatment, €32 at SpaceNK.com

This overnight serum creates volume in the short term and can cut shedding after three months of use. Again, if increased hair loss is a concern it is always best to seek medical advice before going shopping.

This treatment is easy to apply with an attached nozzle and can be used on wet or dry hair. The star ingredients are a mix or yeast proteins, zinc salts and encapsulated actives that the brand calls its “healthy follicle complex.” You can see an increase in hair fibre fullness after three uses but it may take up to 90 days to see naturally thicker hair.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt, €39 at lookfantastic.ie

Scrubbing isn’t something I recommend for the face or body— too harsh— but it can benefit a scalp that isn’t sensitive or inflamed. While inessential, stimulating the scalp with scrubs and massages can increase blood flow, delivering more nutrients to your follicles through the bloodstream and promoting healthy growth. Christophe Robin’s Cleansing Purifying Scrub does this with sea salt, which dissolves as you rub and becomes a deeply cleansing shampoo.

It eliminates product buildup or colour chemical residue that remains stubbornly on the scalp. It can help to soothe and itchy scalp, though those with seborrheic dermatitis may be wary of the sulphates and perfume within. Coconut and almond oils keep your length soft. The new limited-edition version is infused with a scent that evokes the Breton sea air.

Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator and Massager, €10.95 at cloud10.com and selected pharmacies

This flexible, short-bristle brush can improve a treatment or just help you chill out. Simply move the tool against the scalp for up to three minutes, with or without shampoo or scalp serum. I like to use tools like this with a pre-shampoo treatment, as the wait-time can be quite a bore.

The short teeth hit pressure points, so you can enjoy a relaxing massage. The handle-free shape allows the user to control the pressure. Created to work with all hand sizes, it also features a textured material on the spine that keeps it from slipping from your grasp.

Beauty Clinic

Michael Van Clarke No.1 Brush, €33.92 at vanclarke.com

Which hair growth supplement is the best?

If you notice an unusual amount of hair fall you should see a doctor before buying anything. If you simply want to speed up growth, however, I recommend Viviscal Maximum Strength, from €29.99 at Boots, based on personal experience. I have done three-month trials of a half-dozen widely available hair supplements since March 2020. Everybody is different, of course, but it was only after two months of Viviscal Maximum Strength that people I spoke to via Zoom began commenting how much more hair I had. Everyone’s hair gets longer when they can’t see a hairdresser for months on end but it looks fuller at the roots too.

I also recommend Michael Van Clarke’s No.1 Brush, €33.92, for protecting new growth. Michael is an expert on all hair types and this brush is handmade with super smooth, flexible bristles that minimise stress to the delicate hair shaft and separate strands without pulling. It is also child and baby-safe.