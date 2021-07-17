Weekend Loves: Cocktails galore, a new Street Food Market and a gorgeous gifting pop-up

Raising the roof in Cork

The Montenotte Hotel in Cork has opened a new panoramic rooftop bar, The Glasshouse, perfect for some al fresco dining this summer. Opening just in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend, this new addition aims to elevate the experience for guests - offering an architecturally designed, art-deco-inspired setting to enjoy the very best of Cork’s surroundings.

While taking in the beautiful views, guests can enjoy a range of exclusive botanical signature cocktails, specially crafted by The Montenotte Hotel’s award-winning mixologists, including “The Royale Rose” made with their bespoke ‘Montenotte Gin’, fresh strawberries, and prosecco. They have been inspired by the Victorian gardens that surround The Glasshouse.

You can pre-book now for your stay when the bar opens in August. Cheers!

A lovely gift idea

Lovingly Box, a gorgeous new gifting pop-up, is now open at Arnotts with a selection of exclusive care packages containing carefully curated artisanal items that aim to support loved ones through difficult situations. With 15% of profits going to the Irish Cancer Society, the Lovingly Box pop-up is located on Ground Level with a selection of Arnotts exclusive self-care packages.

With three distinct gift boxes to choose from, each can be personalised with a loving message.

The ‘You’ve Got This’ gift box (€50) for those who need a reminder that they can get through difficult times, contains a pocket-sized notebook, a scented candle from Bearded Candle Makers, The Nature of Things cedar atlas essential oil, and 60 Calm prompt cards from the School of Life. The “You’re So Very Loved” gift box (€70) includes a lavender and patchouli-scented candle from Little Karma Co., a Badly Made Books “Love Notes to Myself” notebook, a rose geranium, bergamot, and orange Literary Lip Balm, Mookie & Boo destress roller, The Moher Soap Co. scented moisturiser and an A5 Tourdejess print. Finally, the “I’m Here For You, Always” (€87) package contains self-care products from Solaris Botanicals, Bean & Goose, M.H. Clark, and much more. All boxes serve as a reminder that even when you’re feeling down, it’s the little things that make a big difference.

Lovingly Box is available now in Arnotts

Alfresco eating for you and the family

Food trucks at Harley's StrEAT Market

Harl;e

A vibrant new street food offering has opened in the heart of Cork’s Victorian Quarter.

Harley’s StrEAT Market is located next to The Metropole Hotel and features cocktails and coffee, tacos and specialty BBQ burgers all made with locally sourced ingredients. The first vendors are Taco Rebel, Bevs and Brews, and BBQ pop-up Bird Song in the City. More food stalls will be added in the coming weeks but for now, there’s plenty of tasty snacks to enjoy. Outdoor seating is available on Harley Street (so you can bring the kids or a group of friends) which has views of the Lee and is home to one of the Ardú Street Art Project murals.

Harley’s StrEAT Market is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am until 8pm

Sweets for treats

GLOWBERRY: A slice of utter decadence

If you have a sweet tooth, this will be right up your street. Just launched in Brown Thomas, the first ever GLOWBERRY Bar, a decadent confectionary destination filled with luxurious chocolate strawberry treats, is located on Level 3 of the Dublin store.

Think sumptuous Belgian chocolate strawberry treats – the strawberries are handpicked and double-dipped in chocolate – that look as good as they taste, each meticulously handcrafted and exquisitely decorated.

Leonie Emdadian created GLOWBERRY after her Irish family-run restaurant of 25 years closed in 2020 due to Covid 19. A perfect little slice of Willy Wonka when you need a pick-me-up.

The GLOWBERRY Bar is open now on Level 3 at Brown Thomas Dublin

Essential summer skincare

Skinmade Sun Oil

Even in Ireland, SPF is key to protecting your skin.

Skinmade’s new Protect and Care Sun Oil (€45) is SPF protection that’s great for the skin without being greasy. It offers a sunscreen of SPF 50 with powerful UVA and UVB filters, based on light oils, that provide the skin with a silky, smooth texture and all day long protection from the sun.

Unlike most face SPF that need to be applied multiple times throughout the day to ensure protection from the sun, this only needs to be applied once during your morning routine with reapplication only necessary if you have been in water. Suitable for all skin types. Perfect for a day by the beach.

Akina.ie A dab of fresh paint

New colours for your door, courtesy of Akina

This is a DIY kit with a difference. Colourtrend’s Repaint Your Door Kit has everything you will need to welcome colour into your home this summer.

Outdoor fresh paint can make such a difference to the aesthetics of your home, and sprucing up your surroundings by adding a fresh coat to your front door is an easy way to get started on your DIY plans. A pure acrylic, premium quality paint, Coloutrend is specially formulated to meet the demands of Irish weather, from summer heat waves (we can only hope!) to wind and rain – so whatever the weather, it will stay picture-perfect.

Featuring a palette of 34 iconic colours with everything from seasonal pastels to modern neutrals and moody mauves, all customers’ have to do is select their preferred colour and finish on Colourtrend.ie (where the kits are exclusively available) and a personalised kit (€89) will be delivered with the materials you need to complete your front door transformation.