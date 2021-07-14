Bloomin' lovely: ten ways to wear summer florals

Florals are more of a hardy perennial than a fleeting trend.

Jungle fronds, Marimekko blooms, bold botanicals and darling buds are in season whatever the weather.

Good news; given our fickle clime. We need something to distract us from Mother Nature’s mood swings, after all.

Let’s get this garden party started then with eleven ways to look bloomin’ lovely.

GET THE LOOK

1. ‘Hunter’ dress, Stine Goya, €240

2. Loeffler Randall heels, Zalando, €385

3. Second Female vest, Zalando, €145

4. Hayley Menzies 'Dream in Colour' silk maxi shirt dress, Samui, was €530; now €375

5. ‘Laide’ African print summer maxi dress, Öfuurë, €102.95

6. Maxi shopper bag, Mango, was €69.99; now €49.99

7. Adidas by Stella McCartney ‘Treino’ scuba sneakers, The Outnet, were €246; now €123

8. Printed crepe trousers, Ganni, €155

9. ‘Carli’ dress, Stine Goya, €320

10. Marimekko hat, Zalando, €135

11. Hofmann Copenhagen ‘Berenice’ dress, Zalando, was €355; now €212.95

STYLE NOTES: