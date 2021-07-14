Bloomin' lovely: ten ways to wear summer florals

Florals are more of a hardy perennial than a fleeting trend.
Jungle fronds, Marimekko blooms, bold botanicals and darling buds are in season whatever the weather.
Good news; given our fickle clime. We need something to distract us from Mother Nature’s mood swings, after all.
Let’s get this garden party started then with eleven ways to look bloomin’ lovely.
1. ‘Hunter’ dress, Stine Goya, €240
2. Loeffler Randall heels, Zalando, €385
3. Second Female vest, Zalando, €145
4. Hayley Menzies 'Dream in Colour' silk maxi shirt dress, Samui, was €530; now €375
5. ‘Laide’ African print summer maxi dress, Öfuurë, €102.95
6. Maxi shopper bag, Mango, was €69.99; now €49.99
7. Adidas by Stella McCartney ‘Treino’ scuba sneakers, The Outnet, were €246; now €123
8. Printed crepe trousers, Ganni, €155
9. ‘Carli’ dress, Stine Goya, €320
10. Marimekko hat, Zalando, €135
11. Hofmann Copenhagen ‘Berenice’ dress, Zalando, was €355; now €212.95
- For extra wear time, choose a darker print to segue into trans-seasonal weather.
- We love Second Female’s floral gilet (€145). Its contrast borders create structure to offset its darling buds. Perfect with jeans or shorts and sandals.
- Wear Stine Goya’s mini shirt dress open as a shacket over trousers for daywear duties.
- Rule of thumb for dressing well: Minimise with a dense print; accentuate with a larger print. Done.