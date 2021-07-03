Roksanda Ilinčić: A life in colour

Even to the untrained eye, the designer Roksanda Ilinčić’s work is distinct. From her vibrant colour palette, voluminous shapes, or her list of high-profile clients including Megan Markle and Amy Adams, many have become familiar with the fashion designer who searches for poetry in the union of colour and silhouette.

An event in itself, one can identify her work from the ebullient hues she employs, like sienna or persimmon, lemon or ochre, amethyst or cobalt, often paired or contrasted to create rich and unexpected combinations. Modular, sharply modern tailoring fit for a boardroom to luncheon-appropriate tailored shift dresses, and extravagant couture-like ball gowns in grand proportions, Roksanda covers all bases. While the pandemic hasn’t necessitated for extravagant moments that clothes like this would feel better placed, she has shown no signs of slowing down.

She telephones from her native Serbia where she is visiting family. From her perch, Ilinčić observes bright blue skies as temperatures reach sweltering heights of almost 40 degrees Celsius. The landscape and the intense seasonal shifts, she says, are two of the many influences on her remarkable use of colour. The day before our call, Ilinčić visited a local food market where she was captivated by the bold hues of fresh produce. She took hundreds of pictures which she will share with the team at her De Beauvoir Town studio.

“Colour is a very familiar thing to me. I’m not afraid of it, I’m not afraid to wear it or use it. It gave me a very different point of difference when I came to England because it wasn’t necessarily on-trend,” said Ilinčić, adding that in the 18 years since she launched her business she hasn’t had a collection without a colour. “It’s also about nostalgia, I started to miss home and I wanted people to feel that beauty through my clothing.” When it comes to selecting colourways for the collection, the decision-making process is rooted in intuition rather than carefully calculated choices. She attributes the polychromatic bliss associated with her work to a quest for freedom, to provide women with something that liberates them from the humdrum of daily life, an especially pertinent proposition during the duration of the pandemic.

“When it comes to colour, there are no boundaries,” she said.

A look at work from Roksanda Ilinčić's A/W21 collection

Ilinčić was born in Belgrade, Serbia in 1975 to a businessman father and a mother who worked in public relations. As a child, she travelled widely with her parents. Tall, with flowing dark red locks, and boasting angular features, she was encouraged by her tutor at Central Saint Martins to pursue modelling to earn some money alongside her fashion design studies. Now a successful fixture on the London Fashion Week schedule and with an impressively extensive list of over 100 global stockists, she lives in north London with her husband, the entrepreneur Philip Bueno de Mesquita, and their daughter, Efimia.

Like many, Ilinčić’s first interaction with fashion was with the dolls she played with as a child. She never liked the outfits that they would wear and, with the help of her older cousins, would make them something new. This interest in toying with fashion developed as she entered primary school. Although altering the school uniform was prohibited, she found ways to customise it, whether it was adding topstitching or adding buttons to her pinafore.

“Back then, I didn’t know it was fashion or something that was going to determine my life,” she said.

It wasn’t until her teenage years that fashion as she has come to know began to change her life.

“When I realised the power of clothing, I learned that it was not just about having that tremendous pleasure of dressing in a certain way but, above all, communicating with others and telling them who you are; standing out or, very often, simply blending in, depending on your mood,” she said, nodding to the period of her life when self-expression became one of the most important tools.

Although she became more fixated with fashion as a teen, Ilinčić enrolled in architecture and fashion design at The College of Fine and Applied Arts in Belgrade. (She did not complete the course, instead opting to pursue womenswear at London’s Central Saint Martins, the college that produced the likes of Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.) She credits time spent studying architecture as a pivotal moment in her career in design.

“Architecture opened my horizons to something that I may not necessarily have learned more about but also modernity,” she said.

Roksanda Ilinčić. Pic: Quentin Jones

Ilinčić notes that her mother is an avid art collector, whose collection of paintings and objects revolves around classicism. For the designer, modern architecture appealed to her more from the streamlined designs of Japanese architecture, along with Brutalism and the illustrious Le Corbusier. The principle that defined these styles, movements, and architects, was about helping ordinary people to live better lives, a marriage of form and function.

“I like women to feel comfortable and that’s something you can see comes from architecture,” she said.

On a visual level, the influence of architecture is present in Ilinčić’s work in its use of sculptural silhouettes and draping. She likens the process of designing a dress to designing a building. Along with the consideration of how something looks from all angles, there is a purposefulness embedded in each thread: the clothing is not just meant to be seen—albeit they afford a captivating moment—but worn. Similarly, there is a lightness that permeates her work, best visible in some of the more draped pieces that hang from the body as effortlessly as a Grecian robe.

Ilinčić asserts that on a deeper, implicit level her clothing offers women refuge likening them to a sanctuary.

“I see my designs as a protection from the outside world, something that you can use to show yourself to the outside world or when you want to hide behind them. That element of helping women go through everything that life brings to them, the layered and complicated things from having a career and being a mother, juggling everything. For me, I like to bring this idea of support.” It is this notion of protection that the designer ascribes to her resounding success with her loyal celebrity clients who range from royals like Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, political entities across both sides of the bench from Michelle Obama, Samantha Cameron, and Melania Trump, to a cohort of revered actress, to name but a few, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and Anne Hathaway.

“I think they like to wear my dresses because it gives them that extra element of support,” she said.

“It’s a privilege to design for these people. From different backgrounds, climates, cultures, ages, and styles, people have found something in my clothing and it’s an honour to see grandmother, mother, and daughter come into my store and feel excited about what they are wearing. It encourages you to keep doing what you’re doing.”

Joely Richardson in the A/W21 film

This cross-generational appeal formed the centrepiece of her recent autumn/winter 2021 collection which starred a family of thespians: Academy Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave, her daughter Joely Richardson, and her granddaughter Daisy Bevan. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, the show took the form of a fashion film in which Redgrave gently delivers Shakespeare’s ‘Sonnet 73,’ the lines of which allude to the inevitably of death reinforcing the power of love.

(Joely Richardson became friends with Ilinčić in 2013 during a dress fitting for the Met Gala. Since then, she has never missed one of the Roksanda fashion shows at London Fashion Week, which typically take place twice a year. Redgrave and Bevan have also attended the shows.)

Filmed on an iPhone in the English countryside at the home where the three sheltered during the lockdown period of early 2021, the short film sees the three generations linger in states of deep reflection, bedecked in smart tailoring in shades of celadon, charcoal, and teal, alongside slinky gowns whose supple poise are enriched with illustrations and a vivacious palette.

In a striking still, Bevan stands tall amidst a moss-adorned tree in a billowing lilac gown with a ruffled neckline, printed with dark, painterly florals: the young actress adapts to the sylvan setting while embodying the extravagance of a red carpet. Although it is this look that steals the show, one cannot help but observe the unmistakable appeal the collection has as it crosses from generation to generation from 84 to 56 and 29.

“I always design with multiple women in mind but when I started, I was one of the only female designers in that generation of designers. I remember people asking if I had one in mind and suggesting that if I didn’t I was just designing for myself. I always felt that people were coming to assumptions that weren’t correct. I have many types of women in mind and as more people wore my clothes, I started to see them as muses too. I would ask, ‘what would they like to wear next?’”

Chelsea Power, a senior buyer at retailer MATCHESFASHION, remarks how the latest collection possesses a certain joyfulness, in its use of print and colour, that resonates with the customer as they increasingly look for clothing that uplifts. With a range of styles from a dark blue midi-length silk-dupion dress with a pin-tucked bodice and a gathered skirt to a fitted bi-colour red dress with flared sleeves and trousers printed with brushstrokes, geometric patterns, and life drawings, the offering is varied and diverse.

“Our customer loves Roksanda’s blend of fashion with culture and art. Her pieces are always incredibly unique and have so many layers of interest to them, whether that is from her use of beautiful fabrics or colour combinations,” said Power.

Daisy Bevan, sporting some of the brand's new threads

When the pandemic reached treacherous heights and businesses faced hurdles like never before, Ilinčić determinedly pursued the same elevated offering that she rose to prominence with in the last 15 years.

Having realised that “Our lives are precious and our time on this earth is very short,” she took advantage of her platform to tout positivity in the face of adversity, to deploy luxury fashion as a means of lifting spirits at a time when they seemed impossibly low.

This desire, she said, owed “[staying] true to me, my voice, and my message while updating it for the times I’m living in.” When it came to the elusive concept of post-pandemic dressing, the ultimate predicament that faces designers as they endeavour to satisfy their customers’ wardrobe needs as the reopening of society draws closer, Ilinčić remains open-minded and adaptable.

“It’s one very big guess because the pandemic keeps extending its stay,” she said. “We design six months in advance so we think things will be better but we find ourselves in just a little bit better a place but not better enough.”

Based on observations of what people are gravitating towards, she finds that customers are falling into two factions. On one hand, they are inclined towards safer, more timeless pieces, which for Roksanda means the versatile tops and trousers but, conversely, there is a desire to let loose and use clothing as a tool to “make up for the lost time and have fun.” This manifests itself in the more extreme dresses and gowns.

Whether the clothes are destined for Zoom, an office, or on a red carpet, she said, “I think it’s important to tick the box for both of those things and I don’t want to forget about the dream or the extravagance. The desire to be taken to a different world through our clothing comes back with a big force after dramatic things like the pandemic."

She concluded that “as customers, we need to treat ourselves after the hard time we went through. Clothing is there to bring joy, we must indulge ourselves in it as well.”