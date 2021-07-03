Weekend Loves: Celebrity athleisure, summer hair care kits and a must-see Netflix documentary

Step out in stylish new celebrity athleisure

Michelle Keegan launches adidas’ sporty and summery SS21 collection for Littlewoods Ireland, perfect if your gym wear needs a refresh this season. With punchy hues and sorbet shades, the athleisure collection is as comfortable as it is eye-catching.

Highlights include a baby blue hoodie and short set alongside a strappy black bodycon dress, ideal for layering up or if you’re looking for something a little more stylish.

And for those who want more colourful choices, you can choose from neon yellow tracksuits, creamy hued co-ords and peachy two pieces. All the pieces can be dressed up or dressed down and is described by Keegan as “versatile and a breath of fresh air” designed to get everyone moving.

LittlewoodsIreland.ie

An outdoor hair survival kit perfect for summer

John Frieda's latest haircare efforts

We’re all spending more time outdoors and once the heat kicks in, the humidity can wreak havoc on our hair. John Frieda is here to save the day with their range of products specifically designed to protect hair while we’re out in the natural elements.

To tame flyaways and for extra moisture, Miracle Drops Hair Masks (€4) nourish your hair and help to bring out its best qualities. If you’re looking to repel humidity, Frizz Ease Original Serum (€7.50) smooths texture while delivering a layer of crystal-clear gloss for perfectly polished, frizz-resistant styles. Next, the Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion (€7.99) thickens the hair shaft, to boost volume and give fullness (even in the heat).

Finally, the Volume Lift Shampoo & Conditioner Duo ((€7.50 each), incorporates the latest thickening technology to help transform hair into beautiful, full bodied styles. Both instantly activate the volume process in the shower with the light-weight formula helping build hair's inner strength, fortifying fine hair.

McCauley & McCabes pharmacies nationwide

A chilling true crime documentary set in Ireland

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

French documentary producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s brutal murder in one of the most beautiful and remote regions of Ireland shocked the country and triggered one of the biggest investigations it had ever seen - and over the next two and a half decades became a national obsession in both Ireland and France.

The gripping three-part series examines Sophie’s life and tragic death, in West Cork in 1996, and with access both to those involved in the story, the series unravels everything from its beginnings and offers a unique window into the ongoing battle to find justice for Sophie. It rigorously details the investigation into her death, exposing the mysteries and questions at the heart of the case.

This is one which has been surrounded by controversy from the outset, leaving a prime suspect – Ian Bailey – who was never tried in Ireland but who has been found guilty in French Court – and a family who still want answers. A must-see and it has to be said, a more solid, impartial watch, compared to Jim Sheridan’s series on the same subject.

Netflix

A perfect summer staycation skincare routine

Dr. Hauschka’s Limited Edition 30ml range

With many aiming to travel light for their summer break, it is important to ensure that your skincare regime doesn’t get left at home.

Dr. Hauschka’s Limited Edition 30ml range offers the ideal option for ensuring your skin still gets its daily TLC, with the compact sizes perfect for staycationing.

Favourites include the Dr. Hauschka Cleansing Cream, Dr. Hauschka Facial Toner, Dr. Hauschka Lemon Body Milk, and Dr. Hauschka Soothing Cleansing Milk, all €9.95 each.

And from now until the 31st of July, you can pick up 5 of your favourite Limited Edition 30ml sizes for the price of 4 so you can stock up to your heart’s content (and not break the bank either).

www.drh.ie

A must-read book made for holiday reading

In Nancy Tucker’s unsettling The First Day of Spring (Hutchinson, approx €16.99), we meet Chrissie, the 8-year-old narrator who is a neighbourhood troublemaker.

Chrissie lies, steals, brags, and bullies other children in her working-class neighborhood to get the food and attention she craves thanks to an unstable home life. One day, she strangles a two-year-old boy, and no one suspects her of the crime.

Almost two decades later, Chrissie has become a single mother to a daughter Molly, after her release from a detention home. She obsessively cares for her and as she comes to grips with her past, worries her dreadful secret is about to be found out.

Alternating between the disturbed child and tormented adult, this is a perfect holiday thriller you won’t be able to put down.

Out now

Enjoy the cinema with a special showing of a cult classic

For those overjoyed that the cinema has at last reopened, why not restart your film education with an endearing, light-hearted film made for summer watching. The Light House Cinema in Smithfield in Dublin’s brilliant Cinema Book Club has reached its final 'films based on articles' season with the brilliant Almost Famous.

Film fans will join together and read Cameron Crowe's Rolling Stone article “The Allman Brothers Story: How Gregg Allman Keeps Band Going After Duane’s Death”, the piece that inspired his Oscar-winning original screenplay about life on the road as a naive teenager navigating the world of rock gods.

Writer-director Cameron Crowe’s autobiographical love letter to music remains his best work, set amongst America’s music scene 3 in the early 70s, the personal script, fantastic cast and flawless soundtrack make this a perfect film for long, hazy days. It's at its best on the big screen too.

July 5th, lighthousecinema.ie