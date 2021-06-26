Weekend Loves: Emerald & Wax kimonos; Moongate gin; and fun at Tayto Park

Joyful dressing from Galway’s Emerald & Wax

Virtue Shine is a self-taught designer and maker based in Galway via New York and Ghana, and the founder of Emerald & Wax — a brand inspired by her passion for African wax-printed fabrics and love of Japanese design. Her international outlook results in eye-catching kimonos, shift dresses and jackets that are bold and colourful. Shine has recently added cushion covers and lampshades to her collection too so you can add colour and style to your home as well as your wardrobe. Kimonos (€124 to €149); lampshades (€45 to €60) and cushion covers (€34). Umbrella Eile market and Ah sure, look it, Galway. emeraldandwaxdesigns.com

Pandemic ponderings by accidental poet Jan Brierton

What Day Is It? Who gives a f*ck, by Jan Brierton

Anyone familiar with the work of Dublin fashion stylist, Jan Brierton, will know how creative she is. So when Covid-19 lockdowns led her to become playground chaperone, home school teacher and general entertainer, she was inspired to write and share a poem that went viral. Her first book of poetry What Day Is It? Who gives a f*ck features Brierton’s wry observations on life in lockdown and includes doodles and chapter titles such as ‘Rage’, ‘Longing’, ‘Love’ and ‘Elders’. As the title suggests, the book features some bad language (but no more than most of us have been thinking for the past 14 months, to be honest). What Day Is It? Who gives a f*ck costs €9.95 in bookshops and online now.

Irish cosmetic brand Ayu pops up at Dundrum Town Centre

Ayu pop up at Dundrum Town Centre

Visitors to Dublin’s Dundrum Town Centre over the next few days can check out the pop-up of Irish-owned cosmetics brand Ayu. Founder, makeup artist Suzie O’Neill, will be on hand to give customers advice on her range of products and tools which include favourites such as her makeup brush sets and her lip kit (€32.50) which includes the Ayu Natural Lip Liner to reshape and resize your lips, a perfect everyday nude lipstick and the Ayu Clear Gloss to accentuate and plump the lips.

Find Ayu on Level 1, Dundrum Town Centre until June 30 or on ayu.ie

Experience a great family day out at Tayto Park

Tayto Park

Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, Tayto Park, has reopened with limited capacity and is welcoming guests to discover the range of theme park attractions and animals. Guests, who must pre-book their tickets, can be assured that the highest levels of protocols are being adhered to so that they can enjoy a great day out — catch a ride on Europe’s largest wooden inverted roller coaster or take a plunge on the country’s largest flume attraction ‘The Viking Voyage’. And visit the Zoo and discover leopards, birds of prey and tigers. Ticket prices range from around €25 to €35 per person. taytopark.ie

Get your umami kicks with The Sea Hare

The Sea Hare Tamarind Sauce

While tamarind may not be a popular cooking ingredient in Ireland it adds a perfect umami or savoury kick to many dishes from India, Southeast Asia and Mexico due to its fruity sweet and sour properties. It’s also the secret ingredient in Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce and HP Sauce. Closer to home, renowned foodie destination, The Sea Hare in Connemara has just launched its own tasty version. Stocked in more than 80 independent food shops countrywide, it’s the perfect way to add an umami hit to a toasted sandwich, cheeseboard or bowl of noodles. The sauce is vegan too — so it's a great addition to barbecued vegetables as well as meat and fish. €6.50. theseahare.ie

Exclusive gin for golf lovers in time for the Irish Open

Mount Juliet Estate Moongate Irish Gin

The fifth generation, family-run Highbank Orchards has teamed up with Mount Juliet Estate to produce a limited edition gin in time for the hotel’s hosting of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The single estate certified organic Moongate Irish Gin (named after the famous ‘moongate’ in the hotel’s walled garden) has been created by Highbank Orchard’s Rod Calder-Potts in collaboration with John Kelly, head chef at Mount Juliet’s Lady Helen Restaurant. The gin is limited to 300 bottles and includes 18 different botanicals — one for each of the holes on the Jack Nicklaus-designed championship course. €85. Phone: Mount Juliet Estate at 056 777 3000 to purchase.

Get the royal treatment at the Imperial Hotel, Cork

Leah Kelly channelling her inner Grace Kelly in the elegant surrounds of Cork’s most historic hotel. Picture: Miki Barlok

Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco stayed at The Imperial Hotel in Cork this month 60 years ago. To mark the anniversary, the hotel has created a number of experiences inspired by the royal visit. Get the royal treatment at this 200-year-old, family-owned hotel on Cork’s South Mall with the Princess Grace Pampering Package (from €195 pps) including an elegant room, royal breakfast for two, dinner at the Thyme restaurant and afternoon tea at Lafayette's. Opt for a Graceful Escape spa treatment inspired by the princess’ famous skincare regime (€180pp) or for the Princess Grace Afternoon Tea (€60 for two people) with prosecco and elegant pastries inspired by the princess’ favourite things — a GK perfume bottle, a mini-Hermès handbag and a rose. To book, email princessgrace@imperialhotelcork.ie or call 021 427 4040 imperialhotelcork.com