Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday

Forget the uninspiring socks and boxer shorts gifts we usually associate with Father’s Day.
This year why not give your Dad the gift of style?
Eliminate any embarrassing Dad fashion by choosing carefully curated pieces that will instantly elevate his sartorial worth.
A simple scarf adds an immediate dapper feel to an otherwise casual look, as seen at Holzweiler.
Tee off your summer look with a slim fit t-shirt, €50, Nike at Zalando.
The shacket makes layering easy to do without losing your cool, €50, Weekday.
Be on time for play dates in the park while counting those steps, €262.50, Fossil at Oxendales.
Ditch the jeans for the more dapper chino look, €13, Penneys.
A print shirt is a must-have staple for every Dad’s summer wardrobe, €40, M&S.
Take the chill off those summer evenings with a light knit sweater, €59, Cos.
Avoid the sun’s glare with the season’s most important accessory, €79, Crann.
Keep footwear in neutral territory for uncomplicated summer style, €25.95, Zara.
Style chino shorts with a fitted shirt for the perfect Hamptons look, €19.99, H&M.