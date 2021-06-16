Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday

Forget the uninspiring socks and boxer shorts gifts we usually associate with Father’s Day.

This year why not give your Dad the gift of style?

Eliminate any embarrassing Dad fashion by choosing carefully curated pieces that will instantly elevate his sartorial worth.

Holzweiler - a scarf can be the finishing touch for a fashionable look

Get The Look: A simple scarf adds an immediate dapper feel to an otherwise casual look, as seen at Holzweiler.

Golf Top, €50, Nike at Zalando

Down To A Tee: Tee off your summer look with a slim fit t-shirt, €50, Nike at Zalando.

Jacket, €50, Weekday

In Neutral: The shacket makes layering easy to do without losing your cool, €50, Weekday.

Watch, €262.50, Fossil at Oxendales

About Time: Be on time for play dates in the park while counting those steps, €262.50, Fossil at Oxendales.

Navy Chino, €13, Penneys

Navy Seal: Ditch the jeans for the more dapper chino look, €13, Penneys.

Leaf Print Shirt, €40, M&S

#ieloves: Nature Calls: A print shirt is a must-have staple for every Dad’s summer wardrobe, €40, M&S.

Sweater, €59, Cos

Close Knit: Take the chill off those summer evenings with a light knit sweater, €59, Cos.

Sunglasses, €79, Crann

Extra Vision: Avoid the sun’s glare with the season’s most important accessory, €79, Crann.

Trainers, €25.95, Zara

Shifting Sands: Keep footwear in neutral territory for uncomplicated summer style, €25.95, Zara.

Shorts, €19.99, H&M

Short Straw: Style chino shorts with a fitted shirt for the perfect Hamptons look, €19.99, H&M.