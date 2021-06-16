Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday

Give yer aul' lad the gift of style this Father's Day
Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday

Essential elements for a Father's Day fit.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Forget the uninspiring socks and boxer shorts gifts we usually associate with Father’s Day. 

This year why not give your Dad the gift of style? 

Eliminate any embarrassing Dad fashion by choosing carefully curated pieces that will instantly elevate his sartorial worth.

Holzweiler - a scarf can be the finishing touch for a fashionable look
Holzweiler - a scarf can be the finishing touch for a fashionable look

Get The Look: A simple scarf adds an immediate dapper feel to an otherwise casual look, as seen at Holzweiler.

Golf Top, €50, Nike at Zalando
Golf Top, €50, Nike at Zalando

Down To A Tee: Tee off your summer look with a slim fit t-shirt, €50, Nike at Zalando.

Jacket, €50, Weekday
Jacket, €50, Weekday

In Neutral: The shacket makes layering easy to do without losing your cool, €50, Weekday.

Watch, €262.50, Fossil at Oxendales
Watch, €262.50, Fossil at Oxendales

About Time: Be on time for play dates in the park while counting those steps, €262.50, Fossil at Oxendales.

Navy Chino, €13, Penneys
Navy Chino, €13, Penneys

Navy Seal: Ditch the jeans for the more dapper chino look, €13, Penneys.

Leaf Print Shirt, €40, M&amp;S
Leaf Print Shirt, €40, M&S

#ieloves: Nature Calls: A print shirt is a must-have staple for every Dad’s summer wardrobe, €40, M&S.

Sweater, €59, Cos
Sweater, €59, Cos

Close Knit: Take the chill off those summer evenings with a light knit sweater, €59, Cos.

Sunglasses, €79, Crann
Sunglasses, €79, Crann

Extra Vision: Avoid the sun’s glare with the season’s most important accessory, €79, Crann.

Trainers, €25.95, Zara
Trainers, €25.95, Zara

Shifting Sands: Keep footwear in neutral territory for uncomplicated summer style, €25.95, Zara.

Shorts, €19.99, H&amp;M
Shorts, €19.99, H&M

Short Straw: Style chino shorts with a fitted shirt for the perfect Hamptons look, €19.99, H&M.

More in this section

Jill Biden's spreading love and looks top notch while doing so Jill Biden's spreading love and looks top notch while doing so
Una Healy announced as the first-ever Irish face of IsaDora Una Healy announced as the first-ever Irish face of IsaDora
Suit yourself: 11 ways to get your wardrobe into the swim of things Suit yourself: 11 ways to get your wardrobe into the swim of things
#iestyle
Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday

Mules, clogs and espadrilles: 12 ways to wear the anti-sandal

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices